The Week 7 NFL schedule features a London game and two Monday Night Football matchups. The Jaguars stayed in the U.K. after losing to the Bears last week and will await the Patriots for a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. The Jaguars are favored by 5.5 in the latest Week 7 NFL odds. Meanwhile, the the Ravens are favored by 3.5 on the road against the Buccaneers in the first of two Monday Night Football games, while the Chargers are favored by 2.5 on the road over the Cardinals in the other.

Kicking the week off on Thursday Night Football, the Broncos are 2.5-point road favorites over the Saints, who might be without quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) again. How should you play those NFL games and which Week 7 NFL lines are top NFL experts jumping all over? Before you make any Week 7 NFL expert picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's team of NFL experts have to say about the upcoming NFL slate.

SportsLine has five NFL experts who enter the Week 7 NFL schedule on profitable betting streaks of $1,200 or more for $100 bettors. Leading the way is Jimmie Kaylor, who is an outstanding 33-11-1 on all NFL picks, returning $2,200. He's followed by Erik Kuselias (34-17 on all NFL picks, $1563), Adam Silverstein (17-2-1 on all NFL picks, $1,475), Larry Hartstein (23-7 on NFL props, $1,403) and Mike Tierney (21-8, on all NFL picks, $1,223). Anyone who has followed them is way up at sportsbooks and betting apps.

Top Week 7 NFL expert predictions

We can tell you one of the top NFL expert picks for Week 7 is that Larry Hartstein is backing the Falcons (-3, 51) at home against the Seattle Seahawks. These are franchises that appear to be heading in different directions, with Atlanta winning three in a row to move to 4-2 and take first place in the NFC South, while Seattle has lost three in a row and dropped to 3-3.

The Falcons have averaged 33.3 points per game and Kirk Cousins has thrown for 972 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions during that span. Now they'll take on a Seahawks pass defense that has surrendered 773 passing yards during their three-game losing streak after only giving up 397 yards during their three-game winning streak to start the season.

"Seattle has no interceptions since Week 1 (Bo Nix) and has given up eight touchdown passes the past three games. Now the Seahawks must deal with a balanced Falcons' offense averaging 6.1 yards per play (seventh in the NFL)," Hartstein told SportsLine. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 7 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Oct. 17

Broncos at Saints (-2.5, 37)

Sunday, Oct. 20

Patriots vs. Jaguars – in London (-5.5, 42.5)

Seahawks at Falcons (-3, 51)

Titans at Bills (-9.5, 41)

Bengals at Browns (+5.5, 41.5)

Texans at Packers (-2.5, 47.5)

Dolphins at Colts (-3, 43.5)

Lions at Vikings (-1.5, 50.5)

Eagles at Giants (+3, 43)

Raiders at Rams (-6.5, 43.5)

Panthers at Commanders (-8, 51.5)

Chiefs at 49ers (-1.5, 47)

Jets at Steelers (+2, 38.5)

Monday, Oct. 21

Ravens at Buccaneers (+3.5, 49.5)

Chargers at Cardinals (+2.5, 43.5)