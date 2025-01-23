The penultimate round of the NFL playoffs is just around the corner, with only four teams left in the fight to reach Super Bowl LIX. Accordingly, plenty of fans are flocking to attend this weekend's conference championships, with StubHub revealing that Sunday tickets are in record demand.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are of particular interest, with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes squaring off for the fourth time in their respective playoff careers, as StubHub's AFC Championship sales have already surpassed final sales for the rivalry's previous postseason battles.

Specifically, sales for this Sunday's AFC Championship are 50% higher than final sales for 2023's divisional-round matchup in Buffalo, where Tyler Bass missed a would-be game-winning field goal for the Bills. They're also 155% higher than sales for their 2021 showdown, in which Mahomes needed just 13 seconds at the close of the game to engineer an overtime-inducing scoring drive; and 140% higher than sales for the 2020 AFC Championship, which the Chiefs won 38-20.

Interestingly enough, despite the record interest in Bills-Chiefs, it's actually the NFC Championship that's drawing even more buzz on the resale market, with StubHub noting that sales for the Washington Commanders' rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles more than double sales for the AFC title game.

The demand for this NFC East showdown also surpasses sales from the Eagles' last conference championship, which they hosted against the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the 2022 season. Sales are tracking 45% higher compared to that matchup, with the average price of tickets registering at $1,259.