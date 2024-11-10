NFL Week 10 injury tracker, inactives: Micah Parsons returns for Cowboys, active vs. Eagles

Jets inactives
DB Michael Carter (back), TE Tyler Conklin (ankle) and OL Morgan Moses (knee) were among those listed as questionable.
It's Week 10 of the NFL season, and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players for Sunday and Monday's games.
The Buffalo Bills were already down one wide receiver in Keon Coleman (wrist) and now Amari Cooper (wrist) will once again be sidelined. Meanwhile, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is questionable -- also with a wrist injury.
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain, but returns Sunday for the divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa is also active against the Tennessee Titans after being questionable with a hip injury.
Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.
The Cowboys will be without QB Dak Prescott, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. CB Trevon Diggs (calf/illness) and LB Micah Parsons (ankle) were listed as questionable and are active.
LB Ben VanSumeren (concussion) was the only Eagles player with an injury designation and was listed as questionable.
S Jalen Thompson (ankle) and OL Jonah Williams (knee) were the only two Cardinals players listed as questionable.
CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) was doubtful and is inactive. OLB Joey Bosa (hip) was questionable and is active. RB Gus Edwards (ankle), OLB Khalil Mack (groin) and LB Denzel Perryman (toe) were also among those listed as questionable.
CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad) was the only Titans player listed as out ahead of their game against the Chargers.
The Saints had a long injury report ahead of their divisional matchup. WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder), WR Chris Olave (concussion), CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) and G Lucas Patrick (ankle) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. RB Jamaal Williams (groin) was questionable and is inactive.
WR Drake London (hip) is active after being listed as questionable.
The Jags had a lengthy injury report this week ahead of their matchup against the Vikings. QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder) was questionable and will be out, meaning Mac Jones will be the starter.
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (chest) was also questionable and is active.
K Austin Seibert (right hip) and T Andrew Wylie (shoulder) were listed as questionable. Seibert is inactive and Wylie is active.
S Terrell Edmunds (illness) was ruled out ahead of their matchup against the Commanders. WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder) and LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) were both questionable and are active.
The Colts only had one player with an injury designation this week. WR Michael Pittman (back, finger) was ruled out.
The Broncos injury report was short this week. LB Drew Sanders (Achilles) and S Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) were ruled out ahead of Sunday and C Luke Wattenberg was questionable.
WR Mike Evans (hamstring) was the only Bucs player ruled out ahead of Sunday. WR Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and FS Jordan Whitehead (quad) were both questionable and are both active.
WR Keon Coleman (wrist) was the only Buffalo player ruled out. WR Amari Cooper (wrist) will once again be sidelined after being listed as questionable. FB Reggie Gilliam (hip) and LB Baylon Spector (calf) were the other two players listed as questionable.
DL Darrell Taylor (knee), LB Noah Sewell (knee) and OL Ryan Bates (shoulder) were the three Bears players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots.
T Vederian Lowe (shoulder), S Marte Mapu (neck) and G Layden Robinson (ankle) were among those questionable for the Patriots this week. S Kyle Dugger is inactive.
The 49ers get their star RB back on the field today. Christian McCaffrey is officially active, after missing the entire season up to this point with an Achilles injury. DL Nick Bosa (hip) and WR Deebo Samuel are also active, after being listed as questionable.
The Chiefs had a short injury report heading into their divisional matchup. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was ruled out and DT Tershawn Wharton (knee) was questionable. Wharton is active.
The Vikings had three players given injury designations this week. LB Blake Cashman (toe), OLB Gabriel Murphy (knee) and LB Ivan Pace Jr. (knee) were all questionable.
WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) was ruled out ahead of the game. RB Jonathon Brooks (knee) was listed as questionable and will have to wait to make his debut.
Here is a full look at Carolina's inactives;
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) and WR Darius Slayton (concussion protocol) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday's game in Munich. K Graham Gano (right hamstring) was questionable and is active.
Here is a full list of their inactives:
Za'Darius Smith's Lions debut will likely have to wait.
The Texans haven't yet made a decision about Nico Collins and he will be a game-time decision. WR Tank Dell is expected to play.
The Jaguars are expected to have two of their questionable wide receivers to help out backup Mac Jones.
The 49ers offense is expected to have Deebo Samuel.
Jonathon Brooks' debut will wait.