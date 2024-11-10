NFL Week 10 injury tracker, inactives: Micah Parsons returns for Cowboys, active vs. Eagles

It's Week 10 of the NFL season, and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players for Sunday and Monday's games.

The Buffalo Bills were already down one wide receiver in Keon Coleman (wrist) and now Amari Cooper (wrist) will once again be sidelined. Meanwhile, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is questionable -- also with a wrist injury.

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain, but returns Sunday for the divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa is also active against the Tennessee Titans after being questionable with a hip injury.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.