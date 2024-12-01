NFL Week 13 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for Sunday's games

It's Sunday of Week 13 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

A few key starting quarterbacks are expected to make their returns today. 49ers' Brock Purdy is expected to play for San Francisco after missing Week 12. Jacksonville is hoping to have Trevor Lawrence back under center on Sunday. Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, listed as questionable with a hamstring, may work out on Sunday to see if he can go, but there's not a lot of optimism.

