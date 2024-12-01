NFL Week 13 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for Sunday's games

Logan Wilson not expected to play
The Bengals linebacker is dealing with a knee injury and will likely be sidelined today against the Steelers.
It's Sunday of Week 13 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.
A few key starting quarterbacks are expected to make their returns today. 49ers' Brock Purdy is expected to play for San Francisco after missing Week 12. Jacksonville is hoping to have Trevor Lawrence back under center on Sunday. Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, listed as questionable with a hamstring, may work out on Sunday to see if he can go, but there's not a lot of optimism.
Keep it locked here for the full list of Week 13 inactives and latest injury updates in our live blog below.
The Colts wide receiver is likely to be out there today against the Patriots.
The Jets running back is questionable, but "trending in the right direction," according to head coach Jeff Ulbrich.
Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is expected to be back after missing last week with a hamstring injury.
Drake Maye is expected to have wide receiver Pop Douglas, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, as an option on offense.
The 49ers quarterback is on track to make his return tonight against the Bills. Purdy reportedly had no complications on Friday or Saturday with his shoulder soreness.
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith may work out ahead of the game, but it is reportedly not looking like he will play.