Sean Payton has been one of this league's best coaches for a long time, winning a Super Bowl, leading amazing offenses with precision play-calling and having a great feel for what defenses do against him.

But he might be doing the best coaching job of his career this season -- and that's saying something.

Payton has taken the Denver Broncos, a team many picked to be one of the worst in the league, a team starting a rookie quarterback most thought was a reach in the first round, to being the No. 7 seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today. The Broncos are 7-5 after beating the Las Vegas Raiders, 29-19, on Sunday on the road, the first time they beat the Raiders on the road since 2015.

The Broncos now play two straight home games against the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, both winnable games that could get them to 9-5 with three games to go. That would almost certainly get them into the playoffs.

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 CMP% 64.9 YDs 2548 TD 16 INT 6 YD/Att 6.39 View Profile

The Broncos have been riding a top-level defense all season, but it's the play of rookie quarterback Bo Nix that has elevated this team the past three games. In those games, Nix has eight touchdown passes and no interceptions. Payton, who had Nix as his hand-picked quarterback -- even though most said he reached to take him with the 12th overall pick -- does a great job of calling plays for Nix to make for easy throws and decisions.

But the thing that stands out from the past three weeks is Nix taking and hitting shots into the middle of the field with accuracy. He is certainly playing with more confidence, and the league has taken notice. He's completely closed the gap in terms of betting odds for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year over at FanDuel, as it'll likely be neck-and-neck between he and the Commanders' Jayden Daniels down the stretch.

As for the defense, it's special. It is third in points given up at 16.5 points per game, with only the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions better. It is third in total defense, sixth in rush defense and ninth against the pass. It gives up a paltry 3.8 yards per rush, and it's been 3.1 yards per rush over the past three games.

That run defense leads to second- and third-and-long situations, which leads to sacks. The Broncos lead the NFL in sacks with 44 as coordinator Vance Joseph turns his blitz-heavy group loose to menace quarterbacks. It may not be a group of stars on that side of the ball -- aside from corner Patrick Surtain II - but they get after it. They play hard and tough and fast, and Joseph knows how to call a defense.

Denver, which is up to 10th in my latest Power Rankings, hasn't exactly beat up on a brutal schedule. It has one victory over a team with a winning record and that is 6-5 Atlanta, who it beat up two weeks ago at home. But if the Broncos beat the remaining teams on their schedule who don't have a winning record, they will be a playoff team. So no apologies needed, and they did go toe-to-toe with the Chiefs in Kansas City three weeks ago, only to have a last-second field goal blocked to lose the game.

With a dominant defense, solid running attack and Nix hitting the timely passes when needed, the Broncos will be a playoff team. The question will be whether it can be more. Defense does win in the playoffs and it travels well. And then there's always the Payton factor. He can flat out coach, and he's proving it as well as ever with this team.