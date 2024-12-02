Judging by the wintry scene at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night, we've certainly flipped the calendar over to December. While the temperatures are dwindling, the intensity is ramping up across the NFL as just five weeks remain in the regular season, and a lot needs to be determined between now and then. Week 14 is also the final week where teams will be on the bye, so we'll soon have every team rested and ready to jockey for position down the stretch.

As we turn our attention to the upcoming Week 14 slate, we will take our first look at the odds and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the betting markets believe will come out on top.

Note: Denver, Indianapolis, New England, Washington, Baltimore, and Houston are all on the bye in Week 14.

Week 14 early odds

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Packers at Lions (Thursday) Lions -4 51.5 Packers +140, Lions -166 Falcons at Vikings Vikings -5 46 Falcons +170, Vikings -205 Browns at Steelers Steelers -6.5 42 Browns +235, Steelers -290 Panthers at Eagles Eagles -12 45.5 Panthers +455, Eagles -625 Raiders at Buccaneers Buccaneers -7 45 Raiders +240, Buccaneers -298 Jaguars at Titans Titans -4.5 40 Jaguars +170, Titans -205 Saints at Giants Saints -4 39.5 Saints -185, Giants +154 Jets at Dolphins Dolphins -6.5 45 Jets +220, Dolphins -270 Seahawks at Cardinals Cardinals -2.5 44.5 Seahawks +124, Cardinals -148 Bears at 49ers 49ers -5.5 44 Bears +185, 49ers -225 Bills at Rams Bills -4 49 Bills -198, Rams +164 Chargers at Chiefs Chiefs -3.5 43 Chargers +145, Chiefs -175 Bengals at Cowboys (Monday) Bengals -6 48.5 Bengals -250, Cowboys +205

Notable movement, trends

Packers at Lions (Thursday)

The Lions opened as a 2.5-point favorite, and that has since crossed some key thresholds as Detroit is now laying 4 points in this NFC North showdown. Both the Lions and Packers played on Thanksgiving, so they each have the same amount of rest for this matchup. The Lions have been among the very best teams to back this season, covering 75% of their games (9-3 ATS), which includes a 4-2 ATS record at home. That 66.7% cover rate in their own building is tied for the third-best record in the league. Meanwhile, the Packers have been so-so on the road this year, as they are 2-2 ATS. Of course, these two games played back in Week 9, where the Lions won by 10 points at Lambeau Field. So far, Green Bay is 0-3 ATS against the NFC North this season.

Falcons at Vikings

The odds for this matchup have swung rather dramatically. Initially, Atlanta opened as a 1-point road favorite, but the Vikings have since seen the odds shift in their favor as Minnesota is now laying 5 points. The Vikings are 7-4-1 ATS on the season, which includes a 3-2 ATS mark at home. As for the Falcons, they are clinging to first place in the NFC South after losing to the Chargers on Sunday due to Kirk Cousins' four-interception game. They now will look to keep pace and improve upon their 3-2 ATS record on the road.

Browns at Steelers

This line was essentially a pick'em at the open with Pittsburgh laying a half-point, but that advantage has since moved to nearly a full touchdown as the Steelers are now a 6.5-point favorite. Of course, these lines could continue to move with Cleveland still to play its Week 13 matchup on Monday night. This will be the second time in three weeks that these AFC North rivals have faced one another, and it was the Browns who came away with a 24-19 upset over the Steelers in a snowy scene in Cleveland. The Steelers are 4-1 ATS at home this season, which is tied for the best ATS cover rate (80%) in the league. The Browns are 2-3 ATS on the road.

Panthers at Eagles

This line opened up with the Eagles laying a full touchdown, and that has now grown to a multi-score spread with the line sitting at Philadelphia -12.5. It is somewhat surprising that it is knocking on the door of nearly two touchdowns, particularly with Carolina playing better as of late. That's even more curious, considering that the Eagles are 1-3 ATS at Lincoln Financial Field this season. However, the Panthers are 1-4 ATS on the road this year and still have a massive talent gap between them and Philly.

Raiders at Buccaneers

The Buccaneers kept themselves within striking distance of capturing first place in the NFC South after escaping Week 13 with an overtime win over Carolina. Now, they are a touchdown favorite at home over the Raiders after initially opening as a slim 1-point favorite. Tampa Bay is 3-3 ATS at Raymond James Stadium this season. The Bucs host a Las Vegas team that nearly upset the Chiefs on Black Friday but couldn't execute down the stretch. They'll look to improve on their 3-4 ATS road record on the season.

Jaguars at Titans

The Jaguars saw Trevor Lawrence get carted off the field during Sunday's game due to a concussion, which leaves his status going forward in doubt. So, it's not surprising to see the line shift from Jaguars -2 at the open to Titans -4.5 coming out of Sunday's action. If Lawrence is out, Mac Jones would get another start for Jacksonville. On the season, the Jags have covered three of their five road games. As for Tennessee, the Titans have been the worst team to back in the league throughout the year, owning an NFL-worst 2-10 ATS record overall. They are also the only team in the league that has yet to get an ATS win at home (0-5 ATS).

Saints at Giants

New Orleans opened as a half-point favorite, and that has since jumped to the Saints, laying 4 points on the road against the Giants. After playing on Thanksgiving, New York will have the rest advantage, but it's unclear who'll be under center for the Giants between Tommy DeVito or Drew Lock. The Giants are 3-9 ATS on the season, which includes a 1-5 ATS record at home. New York has also been a home underdog in each of those six games. As for the Saints, they are 0-1 ATS this season as a road favorite and 2-3 ATS on the road overall.

Jets at Dolphins

Miami opened as a 2-point favorite, and that has since jumped out to the Dolphins, laying 6.5 points in this AFC East matchup. This is the first time that these two division rivals have met this season, and the Dolphins are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive after falling to 5-7 on the year due to a loss in Green Bay on Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, the Jets are not mathematically eliminated but have little chance of making the playoffs and are merely playing out the string. Miami is 2-4 ATS at Hard Rock Stadium this season, while the Jets are 1-4 ATS on the road.

Seahawks at Cardinals

Arizona currently sits as a 2.5-point favorite over the Seahawks after opening as a 1-point favorite. This game could have massive implications for how the NFC West ultimately shakes out, with Seattle (7-5) holding a slim lead in the division ahead of Arizona (6-6) and Los Angeles (6-6). The Seahawks have fared well on the road this season, as they will head into Arizona with a 3-1-1 ATS road record. The Cardinals have also played well in this setting, owning a 4-2 ATS record at home.

Bears at 49ers

The 49ers opened as a 6.5-point favorite over Chicago, but that has since fallen to -5.5. That could be due to Christian McCaffrey suffering what is feared to be a season-ending knee injury during Sunday night's loss to the Bills in Buffalo. While they should still be considered favorites over Chicago, not having the former Offensive Player of the Year would be a critical blow to their overall attack on offense. Meanwhile, the Bears will be playing in their first game since firing coach Matt Eberflus. Typically, the first game following a firing of this nature does see the team respond well, so this line moving toward Chicago slightly could also be due to that reasoning. The Niners are 3-3 ATS at home this season, while the Bears are 1-3-1 ATS on the road.

Bills at Rams

The Bills are now a 4-point favorite over the Rams after initially opening as a slim 1-point road favorite. Buffalo has already secured the AFC East title but is still nipping on the heels of the Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the conference, so there is plenty of motivation for them in this matchup. This season, they are 4-2 ATS on the road and a perfect 3-0 ATS as a road favorite. Meanwhile, the Rams still have an outside shot at getting back in the NFC West race but will need to improve on their 2-4 ATS home record.

Chargers at Chiefs

Kansas City opened as a 6.5-point favorite at home over the Chargers, but that has since come down to -3.5. The defending champions continue to find ways to win one-score games, but that hasn't endeared themselves to the betting public. The Chiefs are 5-7 ATS on the season and 2-4 ATS at home. They are also 1-3 ATS in divisional games this season, which is where they find themselves on Sunday. On the other hand, the Chargers are 2-1 ATS in the AFC West and are 4-2 ATS on the road.

Bengals at Cowboys (Monday)

Cincinnati was a half-point favorite at the open, but that has now ballooned to them playing 6 points on the road in Dallas. The Bengals have seen prolific efforts from Joe Burrow and the rest of the offense, but the defense continues to let the club down, especially last week after allowing 44 points to Pittsburgh. While their playoff hopes are all but dashed, they have been a strong team to back on the road, owning a 5-1 ATS record. They are also 3-0 ATS as an away favorite. As for the Cowboys, they are 1-5 ATS at home this season.