NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Live scores, bracket updates, latest on AFC, NFC seeds as teams battle for spots

The NFL has reached its final destination in the 2024 regular season: Week 18. For some, this will mark the end of the road as they'll play out the string and fade off into the offseason. Others will embark on a run toward the playoffs and kickstart a run they all hope will land them in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

While most of the playoff picture is relatively clear, there's still plenty that needs to be determined throughout Sunday's action, particularly as it relates to seeding. That said, there are clubs still duking it out for a spot in the playoffs.

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings -- who have both clinched a playoff spot -- will be going head-to-head on Sunday night for not only the NFC North division but also the No. 1 seed in the conference. Meanwhile, the NFC South division is still without a champion as well, and it'll either be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Atlanta Falcons. For the Bucs, if they simply defeat the New Orleans Saints at home, they win the division. If they lose, that opens the door for Atlanta to leapfrog over them in the standings so long as they win their regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

While that's quite a bit of divisional drama, most eyes will be on the AFC as one final wild-card spot is still up for grabs, and it'll either be the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, or Denver Broncos who claim it.

The Broncos have the easiest path towards getting that final playoff position as they merely need to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs -- who are resting starters -- and they'll get in. If they lose, however, that opens the door for the Dolphins, who'd get in with a win over the New York Jets in that scenario. If both the Broncos and Dolphins fall, the Bengals would sneak in after defeating the Steelers on Saturday night.

It's going to be a wild dash to the finish line. To make sure you don't miss a thing, check out our playoff live blog, which we'll be updating below throughout the day.