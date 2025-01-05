NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Live scores, bracket updates, latest on AFC, NFC seeds as teams battle for spots

Cincinnati Bengals playoff scenario
After defeating the Steelers on Saturday night, the Bengals will need both the Broncos and Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to clinch the No. 7 seed in the AFC.
The NFL has reached its final destination in the 2024 regular season: Week 18. For some, this will mark the end of the road as they'll play out the string and fade off into the offseason. Others will embark on a run toward the playoffs and kickstart a run they all hope will land them in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.
While most of the playoff picture is relatively clear, there's still plenty that needs to be determined throughout Sunday's action, particularly as it relates to seeding. That said, there are clubs still duking it out for a spot in the playoffs.
In the NFC, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings -- who have both clinched a playoff spot -- will be going head-to-head on Sunday night for not only the NFC North division but also the No. 1 seed in the conference. Meanwhile, the NFC South division is still without a champion as well, and it'll either be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Atlanta Falcons. For the Bucs, if they simply defeat the New Orleans Saints at home, they win the division. If they lose, that opens the door for Atlanta to leapfrog over them in the standings so long as they win their regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.
While that's quite a bit of divisional drama, most eyes will be on the AFC as one final wild-card spot is still up for grabs, and it'll either be the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, or Denver Broncos who claim it.
The Broncos have the easiest path towards getting that final playoff position as they merely need to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs -- who are resting starters -- and they'll get in. If they lose, however, that opens the door for the Dolphins, who'd get in with a win over the New York Jets in that scenario. If both the Broncos and Dolphins fall, the Bengals would sneak in after defeating the Steelers on Saturday night.
It's going to be a wild dash to the finish line. To make sure you don't miss a thing, check out our playoff live blog, which we'll be updating below throughout the day.
After defeating the Steelers on Saturday night, the Bengals will need both the Broncos and Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to clinch the No. 7 seed in the AFC.
If the Broncos lose to the Chiefs and the Dolphins defeat the Jets, Miami will clinch the final playoff spot in the AFC as the No. 7 seed.
If Denver defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, they will claim the final wild-card spot in the AFC as the No. 7 seed.
If the Chargers defeat the Raiders on Sunday, they will be the No. 5 seed. If they lose, they'll be the No. 6 seed.
If the Chargers lose on Sunday to the Raiders, the Steelers will be the No. 5 seed in the AFC. If Los Angeles wins, Pittsburgh will be the No. 6 seed.
If the Packers win and the Commanders lose on Sunday, Green Bay will be the No. 6 seed. If the Packers lose or the Commanders win, Green Bay will be the No. 7 seed.
The Commanders will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC with a win or Packers loss. If they lose and the Packers win, they'll be the No. 7 seed.
The Falcons will win the NFC South and be the No. 4 seed in the NFC if they defeat the Panthers in Week 18 and the Buccaneers lose to the Saints.
If the Buccaneers defeat the Saints in Week 18, they will clinch the NFC South. They will be the No. 3 seed in the conference if they win and Los Angeles Rams lose on Sunday. If the Rams win, they'll be the No. 4 seed.
If the Lions defeat the Vikings in Week 18, they will clinch the NFC North and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which includes home field advantage and a first-round bye. If they lose, they'll be the No. 5 seed.
If the Vikings defeat the Lions in Week 18, they will clinch the NFC North and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which includes home field advantage and a first-round bye. If they lose, they'll be the No. 5 seed.