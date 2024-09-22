NFL Week 3 injury updates, inactives: 49ers offense down three stars, Justin Herbert a game-time decision

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 3 of the NFL season

NFL Week 3 is here, and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is not expected to make his return to the field this week, while the San Francisco 49ers will be without several stars against the Minnesota Vikings, including running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.

There are also several other notable names who will be game-time decisions, such as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, New York Giants pass rusher Brian Burns and Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. As is the case each week, teams will release their official inactives lists 90 minutes before kickoff, but some statuses will be reported on beforehand. 

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below!

Good news for the Giants.

Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 12:24 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 8:24 am EDT
 
A true game-time decision for Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Kevin Steimle
September 22, 2024, 12:23 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 8:23 am EDT

