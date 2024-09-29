NFL Week 4 live updates, scores, injuries: Broncos stun Aaron Rodgers' Jets; Commanders offense unstoppable

Everything to know about Week 4 right here

Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season is nearly complete, and Sunday was full of dramatic results, from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolling over the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time this calendar year to the Minnesota Vikings holding off a Green Bay Packers comeback attempt in Lambeau.

Below, you'll find all the best highlights from every single matchup:

Week 4 schedule

Thursday

Cowboys 20, Giants 15 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Falcons 26, Saints 24 (Recap)
Buccaneers 33, Eagles 16 (Takeaways)
Bears 24, Rams 16 (Recap)
Texans 24, Jaguars 20 (Recap)
Bengals 34, Panthers 24 (Recap)
Broncos 10, Jets 9 (Recap)
Colts 27, Steelers 24 (Takeaways)
Vikings 31, Packers 29 (Takeaways)
Commanders 42, Cardinals 14 (Recap)
49ers 30, Patriots 13 (Recap)
Chiefs 17, Chargers 10 (Takeaways)
Raiders 20, Browns 16 (Recap)
Bills at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Monday

Titans at Dolphins, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)
Seahawks at Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Updating Live
(76)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Chiefs 17, Chargers 10

Los Angeles scored 10 unanswered points to start, and Kansas City lost top wideout Rashee Rice to an early injury on a Patrick Mahomes interception. Still, Jim Harbaugh's offense could do little else from that point forward, and Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy came up big in critical spots to keep K.C. unbeaten.

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 11:27 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Raiders 20, Browns 16

It was another ugly day for Deshaun Watson and Co., with Antonio Pierce's defense logging three sacks and some timely stands despite missing Maxx Crosby due to injury. The Browns' "D" was also stout for the most part, scoring on an early fumble return, but it wasn't enough to save Kevin Stefanski's limping attack.

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 11:24 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: 49ers 30, Patriots 13

Jerod Mayo's defense made things chippy down the stretch, but this one was never really close, with Jordan Mason clearing 120 yards on the ground and Brock Purdy airing it out to Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings for the 49ers. San Francisco gets a much-needed "W" to improve to 2-2 on the year.

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 11:20 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Pierce's defense stuffs Watson for Raiders 'W'

Reserve pass rusher Charles Snowden steps up in the clutch for Antonio Pierce and Las Vegas, coming around the line to sack Deshaun Watson on fourth down, making the injured Maxx Crosby proud:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 11:17 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots rebound with end-zone INT

Brock Purdy hit another bomb to Jauan Jennings late against New England, but Jabrill Peppers helped Jerod Mayo's secondary redeem itself at least a little bit thanks to this pick:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 10:59 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 6:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns get in end zone via fumble

Cleveland is back on the board against the Las Vegas Raiders thanks to a Zamir White fumble:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 10:56 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 6:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Daniels TD keeps Commanders ahead

Don't look now, but Jayden Daniels might be running away with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, firing a pinpoint touchdown to Terry McLaurin to help Washington go up 35-14 on the Cardinals late:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 10:28 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 6:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders pick off Deshaun Watson

The Browns quarterback laced a would-be first-down dart to Amari Cooper while trailing the Raiders by three, only for the ball to rocket off the wideout's chest and into the arms of safety Tre'von Moehrig:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 10:25 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 6:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Purdy uncorks one deep for Deebo

Deebo Samuel came into Sunday's game against the Patriots with an injury designation, but he sure looked healthy racing downfield on this deep shot from Brock Purdy to keep San Francisco ahead:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 10:23 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 6:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Joey Slye hits 63-yard FG for Patriots

Another day, another big-leg performance from NFL kickers, this time with Slye putting New England on the board against the San Francisco 49ers before halftime:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 9:51 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs finally strike with Worthy bomb

Patrick Mahomes and Co. fell behind 10-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers to start Sunday's rivalry game. Rookie Xavier Worthy helped change that, exploding deep for a 54-yard touchdown catch:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 9:38 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Kittle outmuscles three Patriots for TD

Looks like the San Francisco 49ers' star tight end is healthy. He outjumped, then out-fought three different defensive backs for this contested-catch touchdown against New England:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 9:36 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cards get leaping INT vs. Jayden Daniels

Washington scored for a 16th straight possession early against Arizona, but the Commanders' rookie quarterback found himself on the wrong end of an acrobatic play midway through the second quarter, with second-year cornerback Garrett Williams snagging this interception:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 9:35 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

McConkey scores first NFL TD vs. Chiefs

Justin Herbert started strong for Los Angeles against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he got some help from rookie wideout Ladd McConkey, who worked the back of the end zone for this touchdown catch:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 9:32 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders score on 16th straight possession

Yes, believe it or not. The Jayden Daniels-led squad is up 14-7 on the Arizona Cardinals after getting on the scoreboard once again. Punter Tress Way hasn't needed to kick since Week 2 of this year.

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 8:57 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs' Rashee Rice carted off

Kansas City's No. 1 wide receiver appeared to suffer a leg injury while trying to make a tackle of the Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James, who intercepted Patrick Mahomes.

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 8:51 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Warner takes it to the house for 49ers

San Francisco is up two scores against the New England Patriots after Fred Warner made a leaping pick of Jacoby Brissett, then proceeded to regain his footing and race all the way to the end zone:

Cody Benjamin
September 29, 2024, 8:47 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Vikings 31, Packers 29

The Vikings remained perfect on the season after moving to 4-0 after taking down the Packers at Lambeau Field. Minnesota built up a 28-0 lead at one point in this game, but a late rally for Green Bay did make things interesting down the stretch. Still, the club was able to fend off the late rally to secure the road win. Sam Darnold threw for three touchdowns, including a clutch pass to Justin Jefferson. The star wideout finished with six catches for 85 yards and that score. Jordan Love threw for 389 yards four touchdowns, but also three interceptions in the loss. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Bengals 34, Panthers 24

The Bengals earned their first victory of 2024 by taking down the Carolina Panthers on the road. In this high-scoring affair, Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns while Chase Brown rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns. The highlight of the day was a ridiculous 63-yard touchdown catch and run by Ja'Marr Chase. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Broncos 10, Jets 9

The Broncos have won back-to-back games after outlasting the Jets at MetLife Stadium. New York had an opportunity to take a late lead, but a 50-yard attempt by Greg Zuerlein with 47 seconds left was no good. That led to Denver kneeing the ball and walking away with the victory. Bo Nix was 12 of 25 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers was 24 of 42 passing for 225 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Texans 24, Jaguars 20

Houston rallied late to come away with a key AFC South victory over the Jaguars, who fall to 0-4 on the season. C.J. Stroud connected with Dare Ogunbowale to give the Texans a 24-20 lead with 18 seconds left in regulation. Nico Collins had a monster showing, catching 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Colts 27, Steelers 24

This game had no shortage of drama. The big-picture storyline surrounds the status of Anthony Richardson, as the Colts quarterback left this game due to a hip injury. That thrust Joe Flacco in, and the veteran was able to lead the club to a victory over Pittsburgh, who suffered their first loss of 2024. Flacco threw for two touchdowns in the winning effort. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Falcons 26, Saints 24

Atlanta has a knack for coming up clutch late. After an Alvin Kamara touchdown put the Saints up with a minute remaining in regulation, the Falcons offense moved down the field to get within range for Younghoe Koo. He connected on a go-ahead 58-yard field goal to give the Falcons the victory. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Bears 24, Rams 18

Chicago was able to fend off the Rams en route to a 24-18 win to move to 2-2 on the season. The Bears enjoyed a stellar day from D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown while adding seven catches for 72 yards in the win. Defensively, Chicago gave Matthew Stafford fits, including this game-clinching interception. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kamara's TD gives Saints late lead

The New Orleans Saints are up, 24-23, over the Atlanta Falcons with just a minute remaining in regulation after Alvin Kamara was able to pound in a goal-line rush. Kamara has 77 yards rushing and that touchdown today while adding seven receptions for 42 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Fields TD pass cuts Colts lead

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not going down quietly. It is now just a 27-24 Colts lead after Justin Fields was able to connect with Pat Freiermuth for an 8-yard touchdown. Fields has completed 20 of his 30 passes so far today for 292 yards and that touchdown. He's also rushed for two scores. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Love finds Kraft to cut into Vikings lead

And just like that, the Packers have scored 22 unanswered points and are within a score of the Vikings. Jordan Love made it a 28-22 game with a touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft. The two-point conversion was good so it's a six-point lead for Minnesota. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers force strip sack

The Green Bay Packers are sneakily in striking distance of making this a ballgame. The blindside blitz forced a strip sack on Sam Darnold and the Packers recovered possession inside the red zone. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jordan Love finds Wicks for TD

While it's largely window-dressing at this point, the Packers were able to get into the end zone to cut Minnesota's lead to 28-14. Jordan Love connected with receiver Dontayvion Wicks for the score in the fourth quarter. Wicks has three catches for 25 yards today to go with that score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Fields rushes for second touchdown

Justin Fields now has two touchdowns on the ground today, and the Steelers now trail the Colts by 7 points with just over 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Fields has 35 yards rushing on top of those two scores. 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    Highlights: Commanders at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    NFL Week 4 Highlights: Vikings at Packers (9/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    NFL Week 4 Highlights: Eagles at Buccaneers (9/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    NFL Week 4 Highlights: Jaguars at Texans (9/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    NFL Week 4 Highlights: Bengals at Panthers (9/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    NFL Week 4 Highlights: Broncos at Jets (9/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    NFL Week 4 Highlights: Steelers at Colts (9/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    NFL Week 4 Highlights: Rams at Bears (9/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    NFL Week 4 Highlights: Saints at Falcons (9/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:24

    On-Site Recap: Vikings at Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Ram: Built To Serve Player For Week 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Burrow Snaps 5-Game Losing Streak As Cincy Defeats Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    4:13

    Colts Take Down Steelers Despite Anthony Richardson Leaving Game With Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    4:16

    Greg Zuerlein Shanks 50 Yarder As Jets Lose To Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Packers Comeback Falls Short As Vikings Improve To 4-0

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Younghoe Koo Nails 58 Yard FG To Beat Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    5:50

    Bears Defense Seals Victory Over Rams With Late Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    On-Field Reaction: Bo Nix Sounds Off On Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    On-Field Reaction: Sam Darnold Reflects On Victory

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    On-Field Reaction: Nico Collins Talks Texans Win

See All NFL Videos