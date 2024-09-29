NFL Week 4 live updates, scores, injuries: Broncos stun Aaron Rodgers' Jets; Commanders offense unstoppable

Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season is nearly complete, and Sunday was full of dramatic results, from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolling over the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time this calendar year to the Minnesota Vikings holding off a Green Bay Packers comeback attempt in Lambeau.

Below, you'll find all the best highlights from every single matchup:

Week 4 schedule

Thursday

Cowboys 20, Giants 15 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Falcons 26, Saints 24 (Recap)

Buccaneers 33, Eagles 16 (Takeaways)

Bears 24, Rams 16 (Recap)

Texans 24, Jaguars 20 (Recap)

Bengals 34, Panthers 24 (Recap)

Broncos 10, Jets 9 (Recap)

Colts 27, Steelers 24 (Takeaways)

Vikings 31, Packers 29 (Takeaways)

Commanders 42, Cardinals 14 (Recap)

49ers 30, Patriots 13 (Recap)

Chiefs 17, Chargers 10 (Takeaways)

Raiders 20, Browns 16 (Recap)

Bills at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Monday

Titans at Dolphins, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)

Seahawks at Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)