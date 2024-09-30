Ravens vs. Bills takeaways: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry carry Baltimore, hand Buffalo first loss of season

Bills throw in the towel
Josh Allen is done for the night. Mitchell Trubisky is in the game, along with rookie running back Ray Davis. The Ravens are going to get a win and improve to 2-2, while the Bills will drop to 3-1.
The Baltimore Ravens exploded on their first play from scrimmage Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, with Derrick Henry sprinting 87 yards for a historic touchdown run -- the longest in team history. It turns out the home run was merely a preview of what was to come in prime time. Powering forward with the legs of both Henry and reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens refused to surrender their lead for even a single moment, leaving Josh Allen and Co. grasping for answers in a decisive 35-10 victory.
Improving to 3-1 and tying the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North with the big win, the Ravens also flexed their defensive muscles Sunday. Allen entered the game as an MVP favorite despite a new crop of wide receivers this year. And yet his overhauled pass catching corps struggled to find steady separation against Baltimore's secondary, forcing the Bills gunslinger to scramble time and again, hoping for a big play to emerge. It never really did, with Jackson and Henry instead stealing the show on their side.
The former Tennessee Titans star Henry led the way, falling just one yard shy of the 200-yard mark with another busy outing on the ground. Jackson flashed his trademark electricity, too, picking up 54 yards and a touchdown with his legs, while No. 2 back Justice Hill also had close to 100 yards from scrimmage.
Here are our major takeaways from Sunday night's Ravens rout:
It's gotta be Henry, racing more than 21 miles per hour for the opening score:
You can start with the fact they handily beat a legitimate contender in the Bills, who'd looked like the total package coming into Sunday's affair at 3-0. But look also at their style: This was always going to be a run-first operation, but man did it look even better than expected against Buffalo, with Henry as the supersized big-play machine, Jackson as the slippery complement, and even Hill as a shifty change-of-pace threat. That kind of complementary rushing depth bodes well for the cold months of the season, when the postseason push really gets going. As long as their top trio stays upright, they look like the running club to beat.
Can he still make a run with this group? Sure. Are certain guys, like rookie Keon Coleman, still capable of big plays? Absolutely. But Sunday's game, with the Bills' makeshift rotation matched up with a legitimate secondary and defensive play-caller, was a reminder of the value of a bona fide No. 1 receiver, which Buffalo does not currently possess. Khalil Shakir led the way with four catches for 62 yards, but he's best suited in a secondary role, just like tight end Dalton Kincaid, who managed just 47 yards on five receptions of his own. Allen by himself can play Superman, of course, but to do that week in, week out isn't a sustainable recipe.
Mike Macdonald has gotten glowing reviews for what he's done as the Seattle Seahawks' new coach, but his successor, Zach Orr, deserves credit for the way guys flew around to keep Josh Allen on his toes Sunday night. From Kyle Van Noy registering a few more sacks to Odafe Oweh getting involved to Kyle Hamilton reminding everyone why he's considered one of the best, rangiest safeties in the game, this was a statement performance for a stingy unit against an elite quarterback. Talk about a glaring contrast, by the way, with Sean McDermott's run defense, which had no answers throughout the contest.
The Ravens (3-1) will hit the road for a rivalry matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3), who beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday for their first "W" of the season. The Bills (3-1) will also travel to meet the Houston Texans (3-1), who edged the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.
Henry is four yards away from his seventh career 200-yard rushing game. That would be an NFL record. He's currently tied with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson at six.
When things are going your way, they are really going your way. Henry fumbled the ball at the goal line. And it bounced around for a few seconds and right into the arms of Patrick Ricard. Somehow, it's a touchdown. The Ravens are up four scores and this one is looking like it might be over soon.
Derrick Henry has 16 carries for 181 yards. That's 11.3 yards per carry. He's only had one game better than that in his career: When he rushed 17 times for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Jaguars back in 2018. It's also the ninth time in his career that he's topped 180 yards. Dude is outrageous.
Baltimore converted on the short-field situation, and it did not take long. A long run by Derrick Henry, a long catch-and-run by Justice Hill, and then a Lamar Jackson scamper around the edge for the touchdown. And Baltimore is back up by three scores.
There go the good vibes for the Bills. Allen was trying to make another Superman-esque throw, but Kyle Van Noy knocked the ball out of his hands before he could let it go. Worse yet, Allen was banged up when walking off the field. If it weren't for Marlon Humphrey taking a ridiculous personal foul penalty, it would have been as bad a situation as possible for Buffalo on that play.
This looks much more like the Bills offense we have seen so far this season -- and especially over the last few seasons. It's just Josh Allen ripping ridiculous throws in tight windows and making things happen that almost nobody else in the league can.
The Bills hadn't had a play longer than 11 yards all night. They just got one on a classic Josh Allen improvisational scramble-drill throw to Khalil Shakir to gain 52 yards all the way down to the Ravens' 3-yard line. Absolutely ridiculous throw on the move after what seemed like 100 pump fakes, and literally JUST before he stepped out of bounds. And on the next play, Tyler Johnson ran it in from 3 yards out. The Bills are right back in it.
Baltimore ran four real drives and scores touchdowns on three of them. It was all about the running backs, with Derrick Henry kicking things off with an 87-yard rushing touchdown and scoring on a 4-yard pass, and Justice Hill reeling in a 19-yard score on a wheel route. The Bills went punt-field goal-punt-punt-punt on their five possessions. Less than ideal. The Ravens get the ball coming out of the break.
That second-down pass was an absolutely picture-perfect throw from Allen to Keon Coleman. Needs to be caught. The drop leads to Allen having to throw the ball away under pressure on third down, and the Bills punting it away after the turnover left them with good field position.
Well, this was the big play Buffalo needed. Lamar Jackson tried to gain a few extra yards on a designed run, but Dorian Williams knocked the ball out of his hands and Baylon Spector recovered it. The Bills now have a big opportunity to cut into Baltimore's lead before halftime.
Now that the Ravens are up three scores, their pass rush can start teeing off. This is not a good situation for the Bills to be in. And the Ravens could even extend their lead here. They've moved the ball quite easily so far.
Once again, Buffalo's decision to punt on fourth-and-short backfires. This time, it's Justice Hill getting into the end zone. Two plays after he picked up a third-and-14 conversion, Hill put an absolutely filthy move on backup linebacker Dorian Williams (Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard are both out with injuries) to pick up a touchdown catch from Lamar up the right sideline. The Bills need to get points on the board, fast.
For some reason, NFL broadcasts only frame going for it on fourth down as a risky choice. They never consider punting a risk. But the Bills punted on fourth-and-2 on their first drive, then saw Henry rip off an 87-yard touchdown. They're already down two scores, and they're punting on fourth-and-less-than-1. This is a pretty big risk, given how easily the Ravens have moved the ball. They could be down as many as 18 points by the time they get it back.
It's not often that you see Derrick Henry catch a touchdown pass on a play that isn't a screen, but we just got one here. In heavy personnel down at the goal line, it's no surprise that the Ravens fooled Buffalo with the play-action roll out. Henry could not have been more wide open.
Connor McGovern update
The Bills' center was removed from the game by the concussion spotter and examined for a head injury. He was apparently cleared and given his helmet back, but he was just removed from the field again. We'll have to see if there is another update on the broadcast regarding his status.
Well, that was fast. It took all of one play for the Ravens running game that we saw last week against Dallas to show up again. Henry took a perfectly-blocked carry through the right side of the line and went untouched 87 yards to the house. No matter how many times you see it, it remains downright shocking to see a man that large run that fast.
After going for it on fourth-and-inches earlier in the drive, I was surprised the Bills punted there. Josh Allen's third-down pass falling incomplete thanks to a Dalton Kincaid drop wasn't the ideal end to the possession. Lamar and Co. will get a chance to take an early lead next.
As we showed below, Allen gets the majority of his rushing yards via scrambles.
Check out our tale of the tape of Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen's rushing since they each entered the league in 2018.
|Player
|Lamar Jackson
|Josh Allen
|DesignedRush
|573
|299
|Designed Yards
|3,517
|1,264
|Yds/DesRush
|6.1
|4.2
|Scrambles
|268
|293
|Scramble Yards
|2,065
|2,521
|Yds/Scramble
|7.7
|8.6
|% DesignedRush
|68.1%
|50.5%
|% Scrambles
|31.9%
|49.5%
|% Yds Designed
|63.0%
|33.4%
|% Yds Scramble
|37.0%
|66.6%
Here are a few key matchups to pay attention to tonight:
No surprises for Baltimore as Pierce and Vorhees were each listed as doubtful. The Ravens could shuffle the offensive line a bit in Vorhees' absence, and that's something to watch out for early on.
Buffalo remains without several important defenders, including linebacker Terrel Bernard and slot corner Taron Johnson. That could be important against a Ravens team that likes to attack the middle of the field in the passing game.