NFL Week 5 scores, highlights: Jets get revenge for Nathaniel Hackett vs. Broncos; Burrow-Chase reclaim magic

It's Week 5 in the NFL, and there are plenty of intriguing storylines that unfolded. In the early afternoon window we saw a number of fascinating games. In Pittsburgh, the Steelers pulled off a late rally to defeat the Ravens. The Dolphins and Lions flexed their offensive firepower with wins to move to 4-1, and the Saints shut out the Patriots, 34-0, in Foxborough. In the late-afternoon window, the Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Rams and the Jets went into Denver and got revenge for OC Nathaniel Hackett by upsetting the Broncos. What does the "Sunday Night Football" showdown between the Cowboys and 49ers have on deck? We're about to find out.

Below, you can find all of the best plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL on Sunday. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 5 schedule

Thursday

Bears 40, Commanders 20 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Jaguars 25, Bills 20 (Takeaways)

Steelers 17, Ravens 10 (Takeaways)

Colts 23, Titans 16 (Recap)

Falcons 21, Texans 19 (Recap)

Dolphins 31, Giants 16 (Recap)

Saints 34, Patriots 0 (Recap)

Lions 42, Panthers 24 (Recap)

Bengals 34, Cardinals 20 (Recap)

Eagles 23, Rams 14 (Takeaways)

Jets 31, Broncos 21 (Recap)

Chiefs 27, Vikings 20 (Takeaways)

Cowboys at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Monday

Packers at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)