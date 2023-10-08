NFL Week 5 scores, highlights: Jets get revenge for Nathaniel Hackett vs. Broncos; Burrow-Chase reclaim magic

Everything to know about Week 5 is right here

jamarr-chase.jpg
Getty Images

It's Week 5 in the NFL, and there are plenty of intriguing storylines that unfolded. In the early afternoon window we saw a number of fascinating games. In Pittsburgh, the Steelers pulled off a late rally to defeat the Ravens. The Dolphins and Lions flexed their offensive firepower with wins to move to 4-1, and the Saints shut out the Patriots, 34-0, in Foxborough. In the late-afternoon window, the Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Rams and the Jets went into Denver and got revenge for OC Nathaniel Hackett by upsetting the Broncos. What does the "Sunday Night Football" showdown between the Cowboys and 49ers have on deck? We're about to find out. 

Below, you can find all of the best plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL on Sunday. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 5 schedule

Thursday

Bears 40, Commanders 20 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Jaguars 25, Bills 20 (Takeaways)
Steelers 17, Ravens 10 (Takeaways)
Colts 23, Titans 16 (Recap)
Falcons 21, Texans 19 (Recap)
Dolphins 31, Giants 16 (Recap)
Saints 34, Patriots 0 (Recap)
Lions 42, Panthers 24 (Recap)
Bengals 34, Cardinals 20 (Recap)
Eagles 23, Rams 14 (Takeaways)
Jets 31, Broncos 21 (Recap)
Chiefs 27, Vikings 20 (Takeaways)
Cowboys at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Monday

Packers at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET  (Preview)

Updates
(83)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs sack Kirk to ice game

With five seconds left in the game and sitting on the Chiefs 38 yard line, the Vikings did have an opportunity to tie the game. However, once Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass, he was taken down by Chris Jones for the sack that ended the game. Kansas City moves to 4-1 on the year while Minnesota drops to 1-4. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets defense ices game with fumble-touchdown

The Jets defense stood tall following the interception from Zach Wilson and created a turnover of their own. With a second-and-10 situation and 29 seconds on the clock, Quincy Williams was able to strip sack Russell Wilson and the ball was recovered by Bryce Hall, who took it to the the house for the game-clinching touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Zach Wilson with ill-timed INT

The Jets seemed to be in a position to possibly ice the game, but needed to convert a third-and-5 attempt to do so. It was at that juncture when Zach Wilson had his throw intended for Garrett Wilson intercepted by Patrick Surtain at Denver's 3 yard line. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos trying to mount comeback

Denver is making it a game with the Jets, especially after Russell Wilson was able to connect with tight end Adam Trautman for the touchdown. That score coupled with the successful two-point conversion makes it just a field goal lead for New York with 4:44 left in regulation. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Jefferson has hamstring injury

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is QUESTIONABLE to return with what the team is calling a hamstring injury. Jefferson has three catches for 28 yards on the day. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mattison brings Vikings within striking distance

Don't count Minnesota out just yet. With just over 12 minutes to play, Kirk Cousins connected with running back Alexander Mattison for the nine-yard touchdown to cut the K.C. lead to seven. That play capped off a 14-play, 75-yard drive in a game that seems like will come down to the wire. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Reddick sacks Stafford

The potential nail in the coffin for the Rams was placed down by Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick. On a must-convert fourth-and-12 situation, Reddick was able to get after Stafford and sack him for the 13-yard loss and the turnover on downs with just over two minutes to play in regulation and Philadelphia leading, 23-14. Philly has been able to sack Stafford four times on the afternoon. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Travis Kelce returns, catches TD from Mahomes

Safe to say that Kelce is feeling better. After leaving for the locker room and initially being questionable to return to the Chiefs Week 5 matchup against the Vikings, the star tight end not only came back to the field but was able to haul in a touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes to help build up the Chiefs lead, 27-13. Kelce now has 10 catches for 67 yards and that touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ja'Marr Chase hat trick! 

He is always open! For the third time on the afternoon, Joe Burrow has found wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for the touchdown that has helped Cincinnati pull away from the Cardinals to create at 31-20 lead in the fourth quarter. Chase has gone nuclear in this game, catching 14 balls from Burrow for 181 yards and those three touchdowns. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Travis Kelce update

The Chiefs tight end has returned to the field, which is a significant sigh of relief for Kansas City even if he is playing at less than 100%. Had the tests revealed anything serious, there's no way he'd be out there. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mahomes finds Rice for TD

With Kelce dinged up, Patrick Mahomes looked to rookie wideout Rashee Rice for a goal-line touchdown that gave the Chiefs the 20-13 lead over the Vikings to begin the third quarter. Rice has three catches on four targets for 25 yards and that touchdown so far. As for Mahomes, he's 21 of 30 for 207 and a touchdown through the air. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Travis Kelce update

The Chiefs are officially listing Kelce as QUESTIONABLE to return with an ankle injury. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Breece Hall rips off 72-yard TD

After a week when head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Breece Hall no longer will be held to a pitch count, the second-year running back rewards his added touches with a 72-yard touchdown run to give the Jets the 15-13 lead over the Broncos in the opening minutes of the second half. Hall now has 131 rushing yards on 10 carries. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Travis Kelce update

After suffering what looked like a scary non-contact foot injury, Kelce is back on the Chiefs sideline with his helmet on and has that right foot wrapped up. CBS' Tracy Wolfson is reporting that the Chiefs are leaving it up to him to give it a go. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals cut down on Bengals lead

The Cardinals continue to be one of the grittiest teams in the NFL that refuse to lay down. After the defense was gashed by Ja'Marr Chase for a big touchdown catch, the Arizona offense took the ball and traveled 75 yards on 11 plays and ended with an Emari Demercado rushing touchdown to make it a 24-20 lead for Cincinnati. Matt Prater's extra-point attempt was no no good. Demercado is in the game for the injured James Conner, who is questionable to return with a knee injury. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts picked off in the end zone

The Eagles were on the brink of adding to their lead, but Ahkello Witherspoon was able to keep both feet in bounds and intercept Jalen Hurts in the end zone on a throw intended for A.J. Brown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Burrow-to-Chase Part. II 

The Burrow-Chase connection is starting to heat up as they have now linked up for two touchdowns on the day. The second came in the opening minutes of the second half where Burrow found Chase for a 63-yard touchdown. Already, Chase has put together a monster afternoon posting nine receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Travis Kelce slips, has leg looked at

Certainly a situation worth monitoring as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce slipped on a catch in the closing seconds of the first half. He was seen limping to the sideline and even threw his helmet in frustration. Kelce has since departed to the locker room for further evaluation. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Addison cashes in for TD

Minnesota was able to take advantage of that fake punt and cash it in with a touchdown by Jordan Addison. Kirk Cousins was able to connect with his first-round rookie on a five-yard touchdown that gave the Vikings the 13-10 lead over Kansas City with 1:39 remaining in the first half. Addison currently has a game-high 47 yards on four catches to go along with that touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings pull off fake punt

In the closing minutes of the first half, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell pulled off some trickery by deploying a fake punt at midfield. The ball was snapped to Josh Metellus, who then handed it off to Ty Chandler and he was able to rush for 15 yards to move the chains for the first down. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cincinnati pick-six! 

After failing to convert a fourth-and-1 at the goal line that turned the ball over on downs, the Bengals defense was able to bail out the offense as Cam Taylor-Britt picked off Joshua Dobbs at the Arizona 11 and returned it for the touchdown to go up, 17-14. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles take lead before halftime

Philadelphia once again deployed the "tush push" after getting down the one-yard line as Jalen Hurts rushed for the touchdown to put the Eagles up 17-14 at halftime. The touchdown drive was sparked by a one-handed catch by A.J. Brown that he took 38 yards down the field and then was able to pick up a penalty on the Rams that added 14 yards. 

Later in the drive, a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone then brought the ball to the goal line with two seconds remaining. Instead of opting for the chip-shot field goal, Nick Sirianni left his offense on the field and had Hurts pushed in for the score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Matthew Stafford hits Nacua for TD

Don't forget about Puka Nacua! Even with Cooper Kupp back in the fold, Los Angeles' rookie wide receiver is still able to make an impact within the offense. With roughly 30 seconds left in the first half, Stafford connected with Nacua for a 22-yard touchdown on the right side of the end zone. Nacua has caught three of his five targets for 34 yards and that touchdown. As for Stafford, he's 12 of 17 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dobbs connects with Ertz for TD

Arizona has snatched the lead away from the Bengal with back-to-back touchdown drives sandwiched in between the defense forcing Cincy's offense into a three-and-out. The latest score ended with Joshua Dobbs connecting with tight end Zach Ertz for a four-year touchdown. The highlight of the drive was arguably a 35-yard run by running back James Conner that put Arizona in the red zone. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

McLaughlin hauls in TD reception

Denver was able to find the end zone first in their Week 5 matchup with the Jets, but it came in sort of clunky fashion. Russell Wilson dumped off the fall to running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who was able to tip the ball to himself to secure the catch and eventually scampered his way to the end zone for the 22-yard touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals cut into Bengals lead

After Cincinnati ripped off a quick 10-0 run in the first quarter, the Cardinals responded in the opening minutes of the second quarter with Joshua Dobbs connecting with Marquise Brown on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make it a 10-7 game. So far, Dobbs is an efficient 5 of 8 passing for 68 yards and that touchdown. Brown has caught two of his four targets for 43 yards to go along with the score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings fumble on first play of the game

Minnesota got the ball to begin the game and Kirk Cousins threw a pass out in the flat to tight end Josh Oliver. He ran 16 yards up the field before having the ball jarred loose and was ultimately recovered by Kansas City. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Stafford hits Atwell for TD

The Rams answered Philadelphia's touchdown drive with one of their own as Matthew Stafford connected with Tutu Atwell for the goal-line touchdown to tie the game at 7 apiece. That score capped off a 75-yard touchdown drive that saw a lot of Cooper Kupp in his return. Kupp caught five of his six targets on the opening drive for 56 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Burrow to Chase in Arizona

Joe Burrow is starting to look like himself. The Bengals quarterback has completed his first seven passes on the day for 56 yards and a touchdown as his team is in Arizona taking on the Cardinals. Burrow capped off a 54-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase to take the early 7-0 lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome back, Cooper Kupp! 

In his first game back since being activated off of IR earlier this week, Cooper Kupp is making his presence felt early. On the Rams first offensive drive of the afternoon, the star receiver was targeted on three of Matthew Stafford's first five dropbacks. The duo connected on Stafford's first target to Kupp, who was able to move the chains with a 17-yard gain. 

See More