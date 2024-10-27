NFL Week 8 live updates, scores, highlights: Commanders win on Hail Mary, National Tight Ends Day delivers

This week may have been the best week of NFL action so far. We saw incredible game-winning drives put together by the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, Jameis Winston led the Cleveland Browns to an upset victory over the rival Baltimore Ravens, and then of course the banged-up Jayden Daniels threw a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the game to defeat Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears! 

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 8. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 8 schedule

Thursday

Rams 30, Vikings 20 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Eagles 37, Bengals 17 (Takeaways)
Bills 31, Seahawks 10 (Takeaways)
Commanders 18, Bears 12 (Recap)
Cardinals 28, Dolphins 27 (Recap)
Falcons 31, Buccaneers 26 (Recap)
Lions 52, Titans 14 (Recap)
Patriots 25, Jets 22 (Recap)
Browns 29, Ravens 24 (Recap)
Packers 27, Jaguars 24 (Recap)
Texans 23, Colts 20 (Recap)
Chefs 27, Raiders 20 (Recap)
Chargers 26, Saints 8 (Recap)
Broncos 28, Panthers 14 (Recap)
Cowboys at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Giants at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

FINAL: Panthers 14, Broncos 28

Denver scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to power this double-digit victory. Bryce Young threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his return to the field, while Bo Nix threw for 284 yards, three touchdowns and added another score on the ground. 

Nix's receivers let him down time and time again in this matchup, but Courtland Sutton did get to 100 yards receiving on eight catches.

 
FINAL: Bears 15, Commanders 18

An ugly game with a beautiful finish. Jayden Daniels out-dueled No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams with 326 passing yards, and the game-winning Hail Mary touchdown to Noah Brown.

Unbelievable! 

 
WASHINGTON HAIL MARY

DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES? Washington wins at the buzzer on a Hail Mary! What a throw from Jayden Daniels!

 
FINAL: Bills 31, Seahawks 10

A Buffalo blowout. The Seahawks didn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter, and went 1-7 on third downs. Seattle's running backs combined for 16 yards rushing, while Geno Smith threw for 212 yards and one interception. 

James Cook rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Khalil Shakir caught nine passes for 107 yards. 

 
FINAL: Chargers 26, Saints 8

The Saints scored the first points of this game with a safety in the first quarter, but from there it was all Chargers. Ladd McConkey was the star of this one, as he caught six passes for a career-high 111 yards and two touchdowns. 

 
FINAL: Chiefs 27, Raiders 20

Vegas couldn't recover its onside kick late in the fourth quarter, which led to a 7-point victory for the Chiefs. It wasn't the cleanest game from the reigning Super Bowl champions, but Travis Kelce did catch 10 passes for 90 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Gardner Minshew was solid in his return to the starting lineup. He completed 24 of 30 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns, but did have a costly lost fumble at midfield.

 
Bears disaster at the goal line!

Down five points at the goal line in the fourth quarter, Chicago needed a touchdown. So naturally, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron dialed up a handoff to an offensive lineman.

It was a terrible decision. 

 
D'Andre Swift epic hurdle

Swift has been the Bears' best player on offense this week, and he's trying to lead a comeback victory in Washington. He's the only player that has scored a touchdown in this game, and he's looking for more.

Check out this hurdle! 

 
Ja'Quan McMillian incredible INT

Bryce Young and the Panthers are trying to get anything they can on offense, but instead ended up with another interception. This time, it was McMillian who made an incredible play while in one-on-one coverage at the goal line. 

 
Pinned
Rookie Xavier Worthy just scored a touchdown to extend Kansas City's lead over Vegas to 14 points. Minshew is going to need a miracle now. 

 
Raiders turn the ball over in critical situation 

Down a touchdown with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Raiders needed to put together a long drive. Instead, Gardner Minshew turned the ball over at his own 40-yard line. 

 
Alabama on Alabama crime: Patrick Surtain II intercepts Bryce Young

The Panthers once led the Broncos, 7-0. Now, they trail 28-7. It doesn't look like things will get any better for Carolina today, as Bryce Young threw an interception to Patrick Surtain II in his return to the lineup. 

 
KAMARA ANGRY RUN

Things aren't going well for the Saints, who have lost five straight games, but Kamara is trying to put the team on his back today vs. the Chargers. He leads New Orleans in rushing and receiving. Check out the effort on this play: 

 
Raiders pick off Mahomes deep in Chiefs territory, but can't turn it into points

The Raiders were the last team to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs. Can they do it again? In the third quarter, a tipped pass from Mahomes landed right in the lap of Moehrig, who returned it to the Chiefs' 3-yard line.

HOWEVER ... the Chiefs defense stood tall with a goal line stand!

 
Ladd McConkey breaks loose for 60-yard TD

Have a day, Ladd. The rookie out of Georgia just broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown in the third quarter to extend the Chargers' lead over the Saints to double digits. It's the third touchdown of his young career, and his first 100-yard receiving game. 

 
James Cook extends Bills lead to 21

Buffalo is balling in Seattle, as James Cook's first touchdown of the game has extended the Bills' lead to 21 points. Cook has 83 yards on 13 carries, plus this score. 

 
Bills big man INT

Who doesn't love a big man pick? Austin Johnson caught this pass after it was tipped, as things go from bad to worse for Seattle. 

 
Bo Nix, Broncos rolling vs. Panthers

Denver just extended its lead to 14 points thanks to Bo Nix's third total touchdown of the day. He has two through the air and now one on the ground. 

 
15 TDs for TEs on Sunday

Thanks to Dalton Kincaid and Travis Kelce, we now have 15 TE touchdowns on National Tight Ends Day! By the way, that was Kelce's first TD of the 2024 season.

If you're curious, I'm told the NFL record is 22 TE TDs in a week

 
Adam Trautman one-handed TD!

Tight ends are showing out on their holiday! Adam Trautman made what could go down as the catch of the day, reeling in this Bo Nix pass with just his right hand!

 
Josh Allen kicks for a first down

Yes, you read that correctly. After Allen threw his first interception of the season on the previous drive, he fumbled the ball on a third-and-5, and kicked it past the sticks, where it was recovered by Ty Johnson. 

Allen didn't mean to kick the loose football, but it worked out anyway. 

 
Seahawks OL trips Geno Smith

You don't win games falling over yourself in the red zone. Seattle's offense has looked terrible to start Week 8, and this fourth-and-goal attempt will go down as one of the worst ever. 

 
First Josh Allen INT of the year

Bills QB Josh Allen was off to an incredible start to the season with zero INTs over the first seven games, but that streak finally ended on Sunday vs. the Seahawks. 

 
Jayden Daniels hits Terry McLaurin for a gain of 61

Jayden Daniels sure doesn't look injured! Check out this incredible downfield toss to McLaurin for a gain of 61.

Unfortunately for Washington, the Commanders couldn't get into the end zone. Another FG for Austin Seibert to establish a 6-point lead. 

 
Justin Herbert runs wild

Who said Herbert wasn't a dual-threat quarterback? Check out this MASSIVE scramble that got the Chargers into enemy territory. 

 
Saints safety!

The first points of Saints at Chargers came via safety! JK Scott couldn't handle the bad snap on the punt, gifting New Orleans 2 points. 

 
Bryce Young, Panthers strike first

Bryce Young is back in the saddle at QB for the Panthers, and he completed each of his first five passing attempts -- including this 6-yard TD to rookie Xavier Legette. 

 
FINAL: Colts 20, Texans 23

This was an interesting game that featured two 100-yard rushers in Jonathan Taylor (105) and Joe Mixon (102). Josh Downs was the only Colt who recorded more than 16 receiving yards, as he caught four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown that went for 69 yards. Anthony Richardson struggled again, completing 10 of 32 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception. 

The story of the game? Houston went 2 for 6 in the red zone.

 
FINAL: Falcons 31, Buccaneers 26

Kirk Cousins threw four touchdowns and six incompletions on Sunday, as Atlanta sweeps the season series with Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield threw for 330 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Cade Otton caught nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns on National Tight Ends Day.

Darnell Mooney caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Kyle Pitts caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. 

 
FINAL: Jets 22, Patriots 25

Drake Maye exited the game early due to a concussion, but Jacoby Brissett came in and threw for 132 yards as the Patriots upset the Jets. Rhamondre Stevenson scored his second touchdown of the game with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, sending the Jets to 2-6.

Aaron Rodgers completed 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Wilson had a nice outing with 113 yards on five catches. 

