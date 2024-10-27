NFL Week 8 live updates, scores, highlights: Commanders win on Hail Mary, National Tight Ends Day delivers

This week may have been the best week of NFL action so far. We saw incredible game-winning drives put together by the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, Jameis Winston led the Cleveland Browns to an upset victory over the rival Baltimore Ravens, and then of course the banged-up Jayden Daniels threw a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the game to defeat Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears!

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 8. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 8 schedule

Thursday

Rams 30, Vikings 20 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Eagles 37, Bengals 17 (Takeaways)

Bills 31, Seahawks 10 (Takeaways)

Commanders 18, Bears 12 (Recap)

Cardinals 28, Dolphins 27 (Recap)

Falcons 31, Buccaneers 26 (Recap)

Lions 52, Titans 14 (Recap)

Patriots 25, Jets 22 (Recap)

Browns 29, Ravens 24 (Recap)

Packers 27, Jaguars 24 (Recap)

Texans 23, Colts 20 (Recap)

Chefs 27, Raiders 20 (Recap)

Chargers 26, Saints 8 (Recap)

Broncos 28, Panthers 14 (Recap)

Cowboys at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Giants at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)