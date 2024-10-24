Vikings vs. Rams score, takeaways: Return of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua propel Los Angeles to pivotal win

The Los Angeles Rams have come away with a pivotal win to move to 3-4 on the season, taking down the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) on Thursday night, 30-20. This proved to be a game where each team was matching the other throughout the night until the second half when L.A. began to pull away.

Both offenses came out of the gate with their hair on fire, scoring touchdowns on four consecutive trips to begin the game. Sam Darnold was a perfect 4-for-4 on the opening possession of the night for 49 yards, which included a touchdown to tight end Josh Oliver. It took Los Angeles just four minutes of game time to respond, orchestrating an opening touchdown of their own as Matthew Stafford connected with running back Kyren Williams.

Then they mirrored 10-play, 70-yard scoring drives, with Trent Sherfield hauling in a 10-yard touchdown from Darnold to give Minnesota a brief lead before Cooper Kupp's 7-yard score knotted the game back up 14 apiece.

It was at that point when the defenses started to clamp down. The first stop of the night came at the 9:20 mark of the second quarter as the Rams pass rush got to Darnold to force an incomplete pass and the game's initial punt. Brian Flores and the Minnesota defense responded in kind, as they volleyed punts for the remainder of the first half.

For a moment, it looked like the tides were going to turn in favor of Minnesota, picking off Stafford on the opening drive of the third quarter. The offense took the ball down to the L.A. 5-yard line, but the Rams defense stood tall to force the field goal to make it just a 17-14 Vikings lead. Stafford bounced back on the ensuing possession, propelling the Rams ahead with a sensational 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson in the closing minutes of the third.

That proved to be a theme throughout the second half: Minnesota being held to field goals while Los Angeles found the end zone for touchdowns. That was the case again to begin the fourth quarter as the Rams started to distance themselves. They stopped the Vikings at the L.A. 17-yard line to force a field goal and then responded with a 70-yard touchdown drive that not only put them up 28-20 but chewed 6:30 off the clock, helping them cruise to a victory and possibly thrusting themselves back into the playoff conversation.

In their return to the field, the Rams offense was dramatically improved with wideout Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp in the fold. Nacua finished with seven catches for 106 yards, while Kupp had five grabs for 51 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Stafford had four passing touchdowns on the night.

Why the Rams won

The storyline that will come out of this game is how much better the Rams offense looked with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp back in the fold. And that's true. When targeting that duo, Stafford completed 12 of his 17 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown. Their presence also opened things up for the likes of Demarcus Robinson to bring in two touchdowns and opened more running lanes for Kyren Williams (97 yards rushing).

That said, the Los Angeles defense was the backbone of this win. Coming into Week 8, the Rams were allowing 151.7 rushing yards per game, which ranked 30th in the league. Their 4.7 yards per carry allowed over that stretch also ranked in the bottom third of the league. In this game, they held Aaron Jones -- who had been having a career year to this point -- to just 58 yards on 3.1 yards per carry.

After a frantic first half, the defense clamped down in the red area and limited the Vikings to two field goals, while also applying pressure on Sam Darnold throughout the night. For a team that had just 11 sacks coming into this game (fifth-fewest in the league), they were able to take Darnold down three times and tally six quarterback hits.

If the Rams can pair that type of defensive effort to what we know their ceiling is offensively, they can turn their season around.

Why the Vikings lost

The offense ran out of steam after piling up 14 points on back-to-back drives in the first quarter. After that, they were outscored 23-6 by the Rams. While they could get deep into Los Angeles territory, they couldn't get over the hurdle of the goal line and settled for field goals. In the second half, Minnesota converted just one of their four third-down opportunities.

Brian Flores' defense was able to apply some pressure onto Stafford, but couldn't get home recording zero sacks for the first time this season. That inability to fully rattle didn't make life easier for the secondary, who was torched by Nacua and Kupp. Even when they bottled those two up, Stafford had no problem finding his other outlets, completing 13 of his 17 target to pass catchers other than Nacua and Kupp for 122 yards and three touchdowns.

Turing point

Up 21-20 at the 9:20 mark of the fourth quarter, Sean McVay was faced with a decision. The Rams were in a fourth-and-1 situation at the Minnesota 29-yard line. Instead of kicking the field goal to go up by four, McVay kept his offense on the field and Kyren Williams barreled forward 3 yards to move the chains, keep the ball out of the Vikings hands, and keep the clock ticking. Not only that, but later in the drive would go up by eight after Matthew Stafford connected with Demarcus Robinson for their second touchdown of the night.

After going, Los Angeles' defense forced a three-and-out on the following Vikings possession, which was essentially curtains for their comeback hopes.

Play of the game

Just when you think you've seen it all, Justin Jefferson digs into his bag. Midway through the third quarter following an interception off of Stafford, the Vikings wideout made his submission for catch of the year. With the ball at the Los Angeles 31-yard line, Sam Darnold floated a ball up the left sideline for Jefferson. While being held on his right side, he initially reeled in the ball with his left hand, bobbled it, and somehow secured the catch with his right hand sandwiching the ball off the side of his helmet. And he managed to tap both feet in bounds. Jefferson finished his night with eight catches for 115 yards. Just another day at the office, right?

What's next

From here, both of these teams enter a mini-bye before hitting the field again in Week 9. Minnesota will head back home and await the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday for a game that was recently flexed to prime time. Meanwhile, the Rams will gear up for a road matchup in Seattle against the Seahawks.