Trey Hendrickson was hoping Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn's recent comments regarding his contract situation were part of an April Fools joke. Unfortunately for Hendrickson, they were not, which prompted the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher to issue a public response.

Despite the Bengals granting Hendrickson's request to seek a trade partner earlier this offseason, Cincinnati director of personnel Duke Tobin's positive comments during the NFL Scouting Combine appeared to suggest that the two sides might be on the verge of coming to terms on a new deal. Yet Blackburn's comments at the NFL owners meetings this week, and Hendrickson's response to those comments, have made it clear that that is currently not the case.

"That was a little disappointing because communication has been poor over the last couple months, Hendrickson said Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" about Blackburn's comments. "That's something that I hold in high regard. They have not communicated with my agent directly. It's been something that's been a little bit frustrating."

Hendrickson, who initially signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Bengals as a free agent during the 2021 offseason, has one year remaining on his contract after he signed a one-year, $21 million extension in 2023. The NFL's sack leader last year with 17.5 sacks, Hendrickson is currently slated to make just over half as much this season than fellow pass rusher Myles Garrett (who signed a four-year, $160 million extension earlier this offseason).

"I think he [Hendrickson] should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn't think he'd be happy at," Blackburn said Tuesday, via NFL Media. "I think some of it is on him to be happy at some point, and if he's not, you know, that's what holds it up sometimes. So, you know, it takes him to say yes to something, and also, we have all the respect in the world for him. He's been a great player. We're happy to have him. And so maybe we'll find a way to get something to work. We're just gonna see where it goes."

Hendrickson (who said the Bengals told him last year that a new deal would get taken care of this offseason if he continued to play at a high level in 2024) clearly took exception to those comments and the fact they were made publicly, and that his contract was being discussed publicly instead of with his agent.

"They're more than welcome to call me," Hendrickson said. "I've had my cell phone, same cell phone number since high school. Open line of communication is always open with me and my agent. So if they have anything they'd like to discuss, we've been nothing but willing to listen."

When asked to elaborated on his "poor" comment, Hendrickson said that discussions with the Bengals have been "here and there." He said that, while he doesn't have a definitive timetable on when he'd like the situation resolved, Hendrickson alluded to the start of OTAs, which will start up next month.

As far as his contract, Hendrickson offered some insight into what he is asking the Bengals for.

"We don't have any desires of being highest paid or, you know, first in line," Hendrickson said. "I'm not going to go into all the details, but like, there are things that I'm willing to do and willing not to budge on. I don't think I want to play for incentives that will be out of my control. I don't think I want to play (on a) short-term contract. ... I would like to tell my wife, 'Here's where we're going to live. Here's we're going to build a family together.' You know."

In terms of the next chapter in his football career, the 30-year-old Hendrickson hopes that it continues in Cincinnati for a team that has rekindled its championship aspirations after the recent re-signings of wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But Hendrickson is also open to continuing his career elsewhere if that's how the cookie crumbles. He also wants the Bengals to benefit from any possible trade involving him.

"I have prepared my family for, if we're not there ... is that something we're willing to do," Hendrickson said. "And, you know, my wife has been so great, and she's so supportive that whatever it looks like. ... I personally would love to be in Cincinnati. They got the best fans and obviously the best zoo."

The Bengals also still have one of the NFL's best pass rushers in Hendrickson, but they're probably going to have to quickly improve their communication with him if he is going to remain with the team moving forward.