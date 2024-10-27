NFL Week 8 live updates, scores, highlights: Jameis Winston shocks Ravens; Jets, Aaron Rodgers reach new low

Everything to know about Week 8 right here

We've got no bye weeks in Week 8, meaning we're in for a loaded Sunday slate across the league. We've got the Eagles and Bengals trying to reestablish themselves as Super Bowl contenders, the Ravens taking on the Jameis Winston-led Browns, Tua Tagovailoa returning to action against the Cardinals, the surging Bears and Commanders facing off, and so much more.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 8. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 8 schedule

Thursday

Rams 30, Vikings 20 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Cardinals 28, Dolphins 27 (Recap)
Falcons 31, Buccaneers 26 (Recap)
Lions 52, Titans 14 (Recap)
Patriots 25, Jets 22 (Recap)
Browns 29, Ravens 24 (Recap)
Packers 27, Jaguars 24 (Recap)
Eagles 37, Bengals 17 (Recap)
Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bills at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Saints at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Panthers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bears at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Cowboys at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Giants at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

FINAL: Colts 20, Texans 23

This was an interesting game that featured two 100-yard rushers in Jonathan Taylor (105) and Joe Mixon (102). Josh Downs was the only Colt who recorded more than 16 receiving yards, as he caught four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown that went for 69 yards. Anthony Richardson struggled again, completing 10 of 32 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception. 

The story of the game? Houston went 2 for 6 in the red zone.

 
FINAL: Falcons 31, Buccaneers 26

Kirk Cousins threw four touchdowns and six incompletions on Sunday, as Atlanta sweeps the season series with Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield threw for 330 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Cade Otton caught nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns on National Tight Ends Day.

Darnell Mooney caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Kyle Pitts caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. 

 
FINAL: Jets 22, Patriots 25

Drake Maye exited the game early due to a concussion, but Jacoby Brissett came in and threw for 132 yards as the Patriots upset the Jets. Rhamondre Stevenson scored his second touchdown of the game with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, sending the Jets to 2-6.

Aaron Rodgers completed 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Wilson had a nice outing with 113 yards on five catches. 

 
FINAL: Cardinals 28 Dolphins 27

Arizona upset Miami in Tua Tagovailoa's return to the field, as Chad Ryland hit a game-winning field goal from 34 yards out -- his second in less than a week. 

Tagovailoa completed 28 of 38 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown, while De'Von Achane racked up 147 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Kyler Murray threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Trey McBride (124) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (111) both crossed 100 yards receiving. 

 
FINAL: Packers 30, Jaguars 27

Jordan Love exited this game due to injury, but Malik Willis came in and led a seven-play, 64-yard game-winning drive that was sparked by a 51-yard catch-and-run by Jayden Reed. Brandon McManus hit his second game-winning field goal in as many weeks, cashing in from 24 yards out to send the Packers to 6-2. 

 
FINAL: Ravens 24, Browns 29

Jameis Winston out-dueled Lamar Jackson, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens offense actually fared well, but certainly had a few miscues, including dropped passes. Then there was the Justin Tucker missed 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, which was costly. 

 
JAMEIS GAME-WINNING TD

Jameis Winston has carried the Browns to victory in his first start! He went deep to Cedric Tillman for a 38-yard score with 59 seconds remaining in the game -- Tillman's second receiving TD of the game. 

Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

 
Trevor Lawrence & Evan Engram tie game with jump-ball TD!

The Jaguars are on the prowl! Trevor Lawrence finished off a great drive with a jump ball into triple coverage, and Evan Engram came away with it for the TD! 

Tie game at 27 apiece with under two minutes remaining.  

 
Patriots take lead with 22 seconds remaining!

You can taste the upset! 

 
HOUSTON WE HAVE A PROBLEM

The Colts looked dead in the water down double digits in the third quarter, but now have a chance to win the contest after Joe Mixon fumbled 10 yards from the end zone.

It looked like the Colts returned it for a touchdown, but Odeyingbo was ruled down at the Colts 18-yard line. Let's see what Anthony Richardson can do. 

 
Can Jameis lead a game-winning drive after Derrick Henry TD?

The Ravens went 91 yards on six plays, and Derrick Henry scored what could be the game-winning TD. Jameis Winston has two minutes to get Dustin Hopkins into position for a FG. 

 
FINAL: Eagles 37, Bengals 17

This was a bit of a surprising result. Philly outscored Cincinnati 27-7 in the second half en route to its fifth win of the season. Jalen Hurts rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another. The passing TD was perhaps the play of the game, as DeVonta Smith reeled in a 46-yard score. 

 
FINAL: Titans 14, Lions 52

Six different Lions scored touchdowns in this Detroit blowout. What's incredible is that the Lions recorded just 225 yards of total offense while racking up 52 points! Jared Goff threw for 85 yards and three touchdowns, while Jahmyr Gibbs rushed 11 times for 127 yards and one touchdown. 

 
Jets take lead with Braelon Allen TD

Jacoby Brissett will have a chance to lead a game-winning drive, as Aaron Rodgers led his offense to a touchdown with three minutes remaining in the ballgame.

The two-point conversion was NO GOOD, so the Patriots trail by just five points.

 
Buccaneers attempting comeback

The Bucs aren't done yet! Mayfield hit Cade Otton for his second TD of the day to pull Tampa Bay within five points. About seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.  

 
Jalen Hurts scores his THIRD rushing TD

 
Pinned
Marvin Harrison Jr. gets feet inbounds for the score

Kyler Murray found his new WR1 Marvin Harrison Jr. for this impressive 22-yard TD. That wasn't a very easy catch on the move in limited space. 

 
Eagles teammates combine for INT

Teamwork makes the dream work. Eagles DB Isaiah Rodgers tipped a Joe Burrow pass right into the hands of teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson. A big play in the fourth quarter as the Eagles look to build on their 10-point lead. 

 
Jameis finds Cedric Tillman for 6

Jameis Winston now has two touchdowns in his first start as a Brown! He found Cedric Tillman for a 22-yard TD in the third quarter. Browns go up by three points. 

 
DeVonta Smith hauls in 46-yard TD

Fly Eagles fly! DeVonta Smith flew down the field for this 46-yard TD to put the Eagles back in the lead. Check out this incredible pass AND catch! 

 
Kalif Raymond scores second TD vs. his former team in Lions' blowout

It's a points party in Detroit. Kalif Raymond scores his second TD of the third quarter against his former team after a Titans fumble gifted the Lions a short field.

49-14, and Jared Goff has just 56 yards passing! 

 
Cardinals get safety to pull within 8

Down double digits, the Cardinals needed a break. They got one after Tua Tagovailoa mishandled the snap near his own end zone. A touchdown would have been nice, the but the safety pulls Arizona within eight points. 

 
Flea Flicker INT!

The Buccaneers tried to get tricky with it down 7 points in the third quarter, but Baker Mayfield threw a pick to Jessie Bates off the flea flicker! 

 
Jayden Daniels to start vs. Bears despite rib injury

 
Lions blowout is on after 90-yard punt return TD

Another Lions blowout is going down in Week 8. Former Titan Kalif Raymond just recorded a 90-yard punt return TD against his former team! 

 
Jalen Hurts scores second rushing TD

The Eagles and Bengals are locked in a back-and-forth affair, and Hurts' legs have been a key factor in this matchup. He now has 36 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Sorry to the Saquon anytime TD bettors. 

 
Patriots back in front thanks to Rhamondre Stevenson

Drake Maye has been ruled out for the remainder of Week 8 due to a concussion, but the Patriots still have Rhamondre Stevenson. He found the end zone early in the third quarter to get the underdog Patriots back in front. 

 
David Njoku gives Browns the lead with TD catch

Another TE TD! Jameis Winston threw a nice 50/50 ball, and Njoku came down with it for six. Browns back in the lead against the flashy Ravens. 

 
Anthony Richardson has 2 passing completions, 1 INT at halftime

The Anthony Richardson experiment is not going well. At halftime, he's completed 2 of 15 passes for 81 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. 69 of his 81 passing yards came on a broken play that resulted in a Josh Downs TD.

The Colts gifted the Texans the lead right before halftime thanks to this Richardson INT, which turned into a Tank Dell TD moments later. 

 
Your weekly Lions trick-play TD

The Lions have become famous for their trick plays, and Ben Johnson pulled off another one when David Montgomery threw a touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta almost had a TD earlier in the game, but was ruled just short. Johnson made sure he got a trip to the end zone on National Tight Ends Day. The Lions have scored 35 points in the first half. 

