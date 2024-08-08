Nick Foles has announced his retirement from the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise that holds a statue of their lone Super Bowl-winning quarterback in his honor. Foles will be formally honored by the Eagles as part of a special ceremony on Sept. 16, when the Eagles play host to the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener.

The Eagles have not issued Foles' number (9) since he left the franchise after the 2018 season. The franchise put the number on hold after what Foles did for the organization in leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in the 2017 season. Foles completed 72.6% of his passes for 971 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, and a 115.7 passer rating in the 2017 postseason.

In Super Bowl LII, Foles took home MVP honors after going 28 of 43 for 373 yards, three touchdowns, and a 106.1 passer rating (also catching a touchdown pass from the "Philly Special"). He's the only quarterback to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the postseason. Foles still has the highest completion percentage in NFL playoff history (68.1%), slightly ahead of Patrick Mahomes (67.9%).

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle," Foles said, via a press release provided by the Eagles. "The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player. Philadelphia is a city I truly love, and it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey. Thank you, Philadelphia, for embracing me and making me a part of your family forever. Your love and support have meant the world. Fly, Eagles, Fly!"

A third-round pick by the Eagles in 2012, Foles led the NFL in passer rating (119.2) and had the best single-season touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history (27-2) during a 2013 season in which he led the Eagles to the playoffs. Foles is the only NFL quarterback to record 20+ passing touchdowns in a season with no more than two interceptions, earning a Pro Bowl selection and winning Pro Bowl MVP honors.

Foles is one of only three quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions in a game, joining Peyton Manning and Y.A. Tittle in that category. He's one of eight quarterbacks to throw seven touchdown passes in a game.

Foles also shares NFL records in most consecutive completions (25, tied with Drew Brees and Ryan Tannehill) and most consecutive pass completions in a game (25, tied with Brees). He also holds the Eagles' franchise record in passer rating (93.2) and passing yards in a game (471).

Foles played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts. He finished his career with a 29-29 record, throwing for 14,227 yards with 82 touchdowns to 47 interceptions (86.2 rating).

His legacy, of course, is in Philadelphia.

"Nick Foles always carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating through his actions, both on and off the field, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. "He was the ultimate competitor, an inspiring teammate, a true representative of our city, and of course, a Super Bowl champion.

"As important as he was under center, it was his positive demeanor, approachability, and kindness toward others that resonated with everyone and continues to speak to his great character. We congratulate the Foles family on Nick's celebrated career and retirement."