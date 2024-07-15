PHILADELPHIA -- Training camp practices in the Nick Sirianni era in Philadelphia are a far cry from the Andy Reid days.

The Philadelphia Eagles don't practice long and don't practice a lot. Of course, the Eagles go hard for 90 minutes -- but the practice is unconventional towards what the city and its fanbase are used to.

Since the Eagles lost six of seven games to end 2023, would Nick Sirianni consider changing his training camp practice approach in response? There won't be many.

"I think it's really important that ... we don't overcorrect," Sirianni said to CBS Sports this summer. "There is a danger in overcorrecting in my eyes. You have to adapt. You have to evolve.

"To overcorrect is a little -- I don't knock on wood because I don't believe in all that shit, but knock on wood -- [but] we're 3-0 to start the season. I put a lot of work to figuring out what it takes to win in the first game. What is necessary to win the first game? Last year we started off 5-0, the year before that we started off 8-0."

Sirianni is willing to find a happy medium in the terms of his practices. The Eagles did start 10-1 in back-to-back years with those light training camp practices.

"The problem of where we stalled out last year had nothing to do with how training camp was," Sirianni said. "I do think that our practices, we're probably on the low end of time out there. There's people on the high-end extreme. We need to come up to [higher end], but I think we're closer to where we want to be than the high extreme people.

"I just think it's really important we don't overcorrect. Will there be changes? Yeah, there will be changes like we do with our defense. There'll be changes like we do with ball security. They'll be changes like we do with offense. I think we have to be very careful not to overcorrect. I mean, we have started the season well."

While Eagles fans may not notice much of a difference in training camp practices, there may be a different approach come November and December.

"Maybe the changes come a little bit more in practice as far as in the season -- a little bit differently," Sirianni said. "There have been more discussions on that. But one thing that we get when we practice the way we practice is, we get high, high intensity. We get more game-like reps because of that.

"When we have full pads on, the difference between not being live and being live is people getting tackled to the ground. Offensive line is live up front. So when the pads are on, those are full-go practices. Except that we're not tackling, and so guys aren't going to the ground and trying to alleviate some injuries that way."

The Eagles have been one of the healthier teams in the NFL because of the lighter practices in the summer. Sirianni is banking on it staying that way.