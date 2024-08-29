Building a winning NFL survivor strategy requires an in-depth knowledge of the entire NFL schedule, but it is impossible to win your NFL survivor pool picks without making it past the opening week. There are not any double-digit favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds, and only one team is favored by at least one touchdown. Cincinnati could be a popular Week 1 NFL survivor pick as a 9.5-point favorite against New England, but that also means avoiding the Bengals creates an opportunity to eliminate a large chunk of the competition if Joe Burrow and company falter. The Bills (-6 vs. Cardinals) and Seahawks (-5.5 vs. Broncos) are the next biggest favorites on the NFL odds board.

Since you can only pick teams once, should you use the Seahawks in Week 1 of your NFL eliminator pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds and locked in its Week 1 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Miami Dolphins, even though they're coming off an 11-6 season and are favored over a Jaguars team that went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. The Dolphins led the NFL in total yards per game (401.3) last season, and they have all of their key pieces back this year. However, Miami is dealing with several key injuries heading into the season opener, which makes them a risky survivor pick in Week 1.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has not been able to practice since signing with the Dolphins, while safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have each missed practices due to injuries. Jacksonville was a dangerous team early in the 2023 season, going 8-3 through its first 11 games. The Jaguars are set to improve offensively after adding wide receivers Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr., so they are capable of beating Miami in their opener. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a surprising home team that wins outright in almost 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 1 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 1, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.