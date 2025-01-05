Two of the Green Bay Packers' top players suffered concerning injuries in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears (4-12) ahead of their playoff game next week.

The team initially listed quarterback Jordan Love (right elbow) and wide receiver Christian Watson (knee) as questionable to return. After halftime, the Packers confirmed Watson is out for the rest of the game.

Love suffered his injury while being hit in the middle of his throwing motion in the second quarter. The Fox television broadcast showed Love being worked on by trainers on the sideline, but backup quarterback Malik Willis currently remains in the game. Green Bay won both of Willis' starts this season in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts (16-10) and in Week 3 at the Tennessee Titans (30-14). They also came back to win 30-27 in Week 8 at the Jacksonville Jaguars when Willis replaced Love after the Packers' starter suffered a groin injury.

Watson, who missed the Packers' 27-25 Week 17 loss at the Minnesota Vikings while being held out with a knee injury, suffered a non-contact knee injury on Sunday. He went down to the ground on his own on a 16-yard completion from Love to Dontayvion Wicks with 14:11 remaining in the second quarter.

Watson's prognosis doesn't look great as he was carted off with his head in his hands shortly after checking out of the game on Sunday.

Watson's loss could gravely affect the Packers' deep passing game in the playoffs. He leads Green Bay in yards per reception, averaging 21.4 yards per catch entering Week 18. The next-closest Packer is wide receiver Jayden Reed, who entered Sunday averaging 15.3 yards per catch.