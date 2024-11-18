The Green Bay Packers could soon be getting another offensive weapon back in the fold. The Packers announced on Monday that they've removed rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd from injured reserve.

Lloyd has been injured for much of his rookie season, missing the early portion of the year with a hamstring injured suffered during the preseason. He returned and played in one game before sustaining another injury, this one to his ankle.

He was on the verge of returning to the lineup last week before he came down with appendicitis and had his elevation from the injured list delayed.

"You can't make this stuff up," head coach Matt LaFleur said last week. "It's a shame because he was making progress, but he'll rebound, I'm confident in that. That's what I told him, but it's a shame certainly."

The team opened the 21-day practice window for Lloyd to return to the lineup early last week, prior to the discovery of his appendicitis. It's still possible that he is unable to return within that window, given the usual recovery time from an appendectomy.

In his absence, Emmanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks have operated as the backups to veteran Josh Jacobs, who has put together a strong season with a 4.8-yards-per-carry average and 23 receptions in 10 games.