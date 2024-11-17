Packers vs. Bears score, takeaways: Green Bay blocks game-winning FG, secures 11th straight win over Chicago

The Chicago Bears gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle, but the Packers pulled out a miracle in the 207th meeting in this historic rivalry to seal a 20-19 road win in Week 11. Green Bay has now won a rivalry record 11 games in a row against Chicago.

The host Bears drove down to line up a game-winning, 46-yard field goal for kicker Cairo Santos, who hit on kicks of 53 and 27 yards, but Packers second-year defensive lineman Karl Brooks blocked the kick to preserve a Green Bay win and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Jordan Love's connection with wide receiver Christian Watson made the difference for Green Bay on an afternoon in which the offense struggled with bouts of inconsistency. Watson caught all four of his targets for a career-high 150 yards. Almost each catch led to a Green Bay score. His 25-yard catch set up running back Josh Jacobs' 7-yard touchdown that put the Packers back on top 14-13 in the third quarter. Jacobs totaled 76 yards rushing and a score on 18 carries.

Watson hauled in a 48-yard catch through double coverage that set up Green Bay with a first and goal from the 8. That was the only time they didn't score off a Watson big play as they turned the ball over on downs. His 60-yard catch-and-run on a diving grab in which he then got up and sprinted down to the Bears 14 put Green Bay in position to take the final lead of the day, 20-19, on a 1-yard quarterback sneak score by Love.

The Packers quarterback threw for 261 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 13 of 17 passing while rushing for another 18 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams grew up on Sunday as it appeared that he was going to be the QB to power his team to victory with a game-winning drive. He clawed Chicago out of a third-and-19 on his own 21 after consecutive sacks with just two minutes left to play. Williams connected with Rome Odunze for 16 yards on third-and-19 and then Keenan Allen for 21 yards on fourth-and-3. He hit a diving Allen out to the left for 12 yards, which set up Santos' game-winning field goal attempt. Williams ran for a career-high 70 yards on 14 carries, consistently picking up first downs with his legs, while throwing for 231 yards on 23 of 31 passing. Running back D'Andre Swift added 71 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a 39-yard rushing score.

Why the Packers won

Watson and the late efforts of their pass rush and special teams units. He dragged the Packers up and down the field in critical spots all game long as detailed above. Consecutive sacks by Green Bay edge rushers Brenton Cox and Rashan Gary at the start of the Bears' final drive pushed Chicago back 9 yards. That ended up being just enough to keep their rivals out of chip shot field-goal range. Of course, Brooks' field goal is the biggest reason why Green Bay is leaving Chicago fired up after a one-point win.

Why the Bears lost

Their inability to cover Watson and keep the Packers' defensive front at bay in critical moments. Watson cooking the Bears' top-10 pass defense over and over again gave the Packers offense life on a day in which consistency was hard to find for Love and Co. The two sacks of Williams and the way in which he was sped up by Green Bay blitzes late resulted in Santos' field goal try not being closer in. Field goal blocks at the NFL level are rare, but the Bears allowed one to happen at the most inopportune time. That's ultimately why their losing streak extended to four in a row in Week 11.

Turning Point

Green Bay's offense squandered a red zone trip on its penultimate possession, getting stuffed at the 1 after consecutive scrambles by Love. They desperately needed a spark to survive on Sunday, and Watson provided the lift his squad needed. His diving catch and pop back up for a 60-yard gain down to the Bears 14 changed the outcome of this game. Love then ran the final 14 yards required to get Green Bay in the end zone and seize a 20-19 edge.

Play of the Game

The final play of the game served as the clear-cut choice for this entry. It felt certain that the Bears were going to finally get a win over the Packers, who had bullied them into 10 consecutive losses. Brooks blocking Santos' 46-yard field goal instead gave the Bears their 11th loss in a row against Green Bay, their most such losses in a row ever against a single opponent.

What's Next

The Packers (7-3) return home to Lambeau Field to host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. The Bears (4-6) have now lost four in a row after their Week 7 bye, and they will host the 8-2 Minnesota VIkings in Week 12.