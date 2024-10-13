Packers vs. Cardinals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 6 showdown

Arizona travels to Green Bay for a tough NFC bout

It's early, but Jordan Love is playing at an MVP level in Week 6. The Packers quarterback threw three first-half touchdown passes as Green Bay takes a 24-10 lead into halftime against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. 

Love, who appears to be completely recovered from his knee injury, threw short touchdown passes to Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs before firing a 44-yard dart to Christian Watson that extended the home team's lead to 24-0. Love went 16 of 22 for 194 yards in the first half.  

Arizona started to mount a comeback late in the half after Kyler Murray hit Michael Wilson for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Sean Murphy-Bunting's pick of Love (whose intended receiver slipped on the play) on Green Bay's ensuing drive set up Chad Ryland's short field goal, making it a two-possession game at halftime. 

Weather was a factor in the first half. Both teams dealt with steady rainfall early that led to slippery field conditions. Along with battling the weather and the Packers, the Cardinals also lost starting linebacker Kyzir White (knee) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (head) to first-half injuries. 

Will the Cardinals continue to rally, or will the Packers put them away in the second half? Check out our live blog below to find out. 

Cards score again on first drive of second half 

Arizona nearly made it a one possession game, but Murray overthrew rookie WR Xavier Weaver for what would have been a TD. Arizona gets a FG, though, and is now down 24-13 with 9:03 left in the third. 

TE Trey McBride was big on that drive with receptions of 12 and 13 yards. The Cardinals are going to need each of their pass-catchers to step up as Harrison Jr. is out for the rest of the game with a concussion. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 7:03 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 3:03 pm EDT
 
Halftime summary

Score: Packers 24-10
First downs: Packers 14-7 
Total yards: Packers 266-134
Third downs: Packers 3-6, Cardinals 1-6 
TOP: Packers 19:06
Penalties: Cardinals 7 for 55, Packers 3 for 30

Murray: 9-17, 103 yards, 1 TD, 0 sacks
Love: 16-22, 194 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks
Conner: 7 carries, 24 yards
Jacobs: 11 carries, 46 yards
McBride: 3 catches, 48 yards
Watson: 2 catches, 58 yards, 1 TD

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 6:43 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 2:43 pm EDT
 
Cards make it a 24-10 deficit at halftime 

A pick by Sean Murphy-Bunting set up a short field goal just before halftime. Down 24-0 late in the half, Arizona scored 10 unanswered points to make it a two-possession game at halftime. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 6:39 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 2:39 pm EDT
 
Cardinals get on the board

Arizona responds with its best drive of the game, by far. It ended with Murray hitting Michael Wilson for an 18-yard TD strike, cutting the Cardinals' deficit to 24-7. 

The Cardinals scored without having Marvin Harrison Jr., who is currently in the concussion protocol. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 6:26 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 2:26 pm EDT
 
TD No. 3 for Love

Love is putting on a clinic. On five first half drives, Love has three TD passes and has led the Packers on four scoring drives. His third TD was a 44-yard gem to Christian Watson. It's 24-0 Packers late in the first half. 

The score was set up by Neisean Nixon's 44-yard punt return. The Cardinals had actually recovered a fumbled punt, but offsetting penalties forced them to re-kick. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 6:17 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 2:17 pm EDT
 
Packers extend lead 

While they stalled in the red zone, Green Bay was still able to extend their lead to 17-0 midway through the second quarter. Love is doing a great job spreading the ball around; that drive's big play was a 15-yard completion to Christian Watson on a fourth-and-2 play. Watson hadn't caught a pass until that drive. 

Nine different Packers have now caught passes. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 6:04 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 2:04 pm EDT
 
Packers extend lead on Love's second TD 

Green Bay's third drive ended like its second, with a TD pass from Jordan Love. This one went to Romeo Doubs on a third-down play. Love held the ball for a while before hitting Doubs on the outside. Credit to Doubs for breaking the tackle before hitting pay dirt. 

Love 8 of 12 so far in addition to his two touchdown passes. GB has out-gained Arizona 135-22.

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 5:47 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 1:47 pm EDT
 
Wilson injured for Arizona

Cardinals LB Mack Wilson has exited the game after tackling RB Josh Jacobs late in the first quarter. Wilson has been solid with 33 tackles with an interception and fumble recovery. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 5:39 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 1:39 pm EDT
 
Cardinals a little off early 

While Conner found his footing on the Cardinals' second drive, the passing game was a little off which resulted in another punt. Conner slipped on an attempted screen pass before Michael Wilson was unable to corral Murray's pass on third down. 

Arizona's passing attack isn't in sync yet, but the weather is definitely playing a factor, too. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 5:28 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 1:28 pm EDT
 
Packers strike first

Green Bay parlayed its short field into the game's first TD on Jordan Love's pass to Jayden Reed. Green Bay got their running game going on that drive that included a 16-yard yard run by Bo Melton on a reverse. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 5:23 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 1:23 pm EDT
 
Cards also have short opening drive

Two James Conner runs went nowhere, and on third down, there appeared to be a miscommunication between Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. A penalty on Arizona on its ensuing punt gives the Packers the ball on the Cardinals' 44. 

Defense dominating early, especially the front seven. Conner and Josh Jacobs gain minimal yards on their team's initial drives. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 5:14 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 1:14 pm EDT
 
Packers go nowhere on opening drive 

After getting the game's initial first down, the Packers are forced to punt after Love throws incomplete on his last two attempts on the drive. Cardinals were able to apply decent pressure. 

Steady rainfall early in Green Bay, could impact the passing games for both teams. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 13, 2024, 5:09 PM
Oct. 13, 2024, 1:09 pm EDT

