Packers vs. Cardinals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 6 showdown

It's early, but Jordan Love is playing at an MVP level in Week 6. The Packers quarterback threw three first-half touchdown passes as Green Bay takes a 24-10 lead into halftime against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

Love, who appears to be completely recovered from his knee injury, threw short touchdown passes to Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs before firing a 44-yard dart to Christian Watson that extended the home team's lead to 24-0. Love went 16 of 22 for 194 yards in the first half.

Arizona started to mount a comeback late in the half after Kyler Murray hit Michael Wilson for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Sean Murphy-Bunting's pick of Love (whose intended receiver slipped on the play) on Green Bay's ensuing drive set up Chad Ryland's short field goal, making it a two-possession game at halftime.

Weather was a factor in the first half. Both teams dealt with steady rainfall early that led to slippery field conditions. Along with battling the weather and the Packers, the Cardinals also lost starting linebacker Kyzir White (knee) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (head) to first-half injuries.

Will the Cardinals continue to rally, or will the Packers put them away in the second half? Check out our live blog below to find out.