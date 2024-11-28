Packers vs. Dolphins live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch on Thanksgiving

We hope you've kept your appetite for our Thanksgiving night cap between the Dolphins and the Packers. This should be a good game between two teams that are vying for playoff positioning.

Miami has slingshot back into playoff contention after winning its last three gams to get to within a game of .500. A big reason for the Dolphins' surge has been the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is completing a league-best 73.3% of his passes. The Dolphins have also been buoyed by a defense that has allowed its last three opponents to under 20 points.

Green Bay is riding a two-game winning streak that includes last Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers. The Packers' success this year can be largely attributed to new running back Josh Jacobs, the former Raider who is currently third in the league in rushing yards. Green Bay's 10th-ranked scoring defense has also played an integral role in the green and gold's 8-3 start.

Which team will come out on top tonight? To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Packers vs. Dolphins

Date: Thursday, Nov. 28 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Cleveland)

TV: NBC | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Packers -3.5, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

