Packers vs. Rams live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 4 game

Two of the NFL's strongest arms are going at it on the West Coast, with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers squaring off with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. While the Pack are looking to build off a strong comeback effort against the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams are hoping to avoid a 1-4 start while battling major injuries out wide, where both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua remain sidelined.

Is Stafford capable of elevating Sean McVay's depth-tested attack, which has gotten more from Kyren Williams as of late? Or are Love's Packers too dynamic, even with an ailing receiving corps of their own that figures to rely on Dontayvion Wicks amid Christian Watson's latest injury? Either way, this one figures to be a thriller, and could have major implications on the NFC playoff picture down the line.

Keep it locked here throughout Sunday's contest for live updates and analysis:

Where to watch

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)  
  • Odds: Packers -3 | O/U 48.5 (SportsLine consensus)
Packers lead 7-0 after one quarter

Both sides are moving the ball fairly well since their back-to-back punts to open Sunday's game. Tutu Atwell the early favorite for Matthew Stafford, with three catches for 36 yards. But Jordan Love and Jayden Reed's monster downfield connection has Green Bay on top for now, with the latter's improbable 53-yard catch setting up Josh Jacobs' first-quarter scoring run.

 
Another look at Jayden Reed's wild focus on the Jordan Love bomb that set up Green Bay's score, with Akhello Witherspoon and Quentin Lake in coverage for the Rams:

 
Love uncorks a crazy deep shot to Reed

Triple coverage? Don't tell that to Jordan Love, who airs out an improbable bomb for the speedy Jayden Reed, only to watch his No. 1 target come down with the ball and set up Josh Jacobs' ensuing touchdown run. It's 7-0 Packers early, thanks to the bombastic gunslinging of the man under center.

 
Back-to-back three-and-outs to start

Six plays. Zero first downs. Both the Packers and Rams seem to be adjusting to their depth-tested lineups.

 
Welcome aboard, folks. It's Packers-Rams today in a fight of up-and-down NFC contenders. Green Bay is fresh off a comeback effort against the Minnesota Vikings, while Los Angeles is coming off a close loss to the Chicago Bears. Matthew Stafford and Co. will still be without some of their top playmakers out wide, while Jordan Love will also be down a few wideouts, including the injured Christian Watson and suspended Romeo Doubs.

