Packers vs. Rams live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 4 game

Two of the NFL's strongest arms are going at it on the West Coast, with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers squaring off with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. While the Pack are looking to build off a strong comeback effort against the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams are hoping to avoid a 1-4 start while battling major injuries out wide, where both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua remain sidelined.

Is Stafford capable of elevating Sean McVay's depth-tested attack, which has gotten more from Kyren Williams as of late? Or are Love's Packers too dynamic, even with an ailing receiving corps of their own that figures to rely on Dontayvion Wicks amid Christian Watson's latest injury? Either way, this one figures to be a thriller, and could have major implications on the NFC playoff picture down the line.

