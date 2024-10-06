The Green Bay Packers hadn't employed a game-changing safety for over decade since a neck injury cut Nick Collins' career short in 2011.

They have one now in 2024 thanks to free-agent signee Xavier McKinney. Green Bay signed the 2020 New York Giants second-round pick to a four-year, $67 million contract in the offseason, a deal whose average per year salary ($16.75 million, fourth) and contract total value ($67 million, fifth) ranks in the top five at the safety position.

The Packers would do that deal 100 times out of 100 after McKinney became the first player since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to haul in an interception in each of his first five games with a team. Green Bay scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive, a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Love to tight end Tucker Kraft, running their lead to double-digits for the first time on Sunday, 24-13. McKinney's five interceptions through five games with Green Bay have already tied his single-season career-high of five that he set back in 2021.

The drive prior to his interception, McKinney scooped up a Kyren Williams fumble after Packers edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare punched the football loose. Two plays later, Love threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Kraft, thanks to the tight end's mean stiff arm.

McKinney's ball-hawking ability has completely swung the game in Green Bay's favor: the Packers trailed 13-10 before his takeaways and now lead 24-13 late the in the third quarter after the safety made his presence felt. He now leads the NFL with six takeaways midway through Week 5 of the 2023 season. That's money well spent by general manager Brian Gutekunst.