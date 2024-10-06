NFC West meets NFC North as Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (1-3) host Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (2-2) in Week NFL action on CBS and Paramount+. The Rams continue to struggle thanks to a plethora of injuries, most recently falling 24-18 to the Chicago Bears. A slow start doomed the Packers in a 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, although Love did rally late in his return from a knee injury. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca., is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Packers are 3-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Packers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 49. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Packers vs. Rams

Rams vs. Packers date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Rams vs. Packers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Packers TV channel: CBS

Rams vs. Packers streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Rams vs. Packers

Before tuning into Sunday's Rams vs. Packers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-131 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Rams vs. Packers, the model is backing Green Bay to cover the spread on the road. Although Love was slow to start and threw three interceptions in Week 4, he also finished with 389 passing yards and four touchdowns. He is expected to be more well-adjusted in his second consecutive game, especially against a Rams defense that ranks 31st in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Rams are sorely missing Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Running back Kyren Williams has been effective but is about to go up against a rush defense that has only allowed 109.3 average yards on the ground this season. The Packers haven't beaten the Rams on the road in over a decade, but the model has Green Bay covering as the favorite in over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.