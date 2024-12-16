Packers vs. Seahawks live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football'

Green Bay and Seattle look to improve their playoff hopes in a prime-time matchup

We're live with the Week 15 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as the Seattle Seahawks play host to the Green Bay Packers to cap what has already been a wild Sunday of NFL games.

Seattle is on a roll of late, having won four in a row coming out of its bye week to vault into first place in the NFC West. The Seahawks have a chance to further solidify their hold on first place in this one, and to put a dent in Green Bay's hopes of securing a wild card spot.

The Packers, meanwhile. coming off their fourth loss of the season -- all of them to the top three teams in the NFC. Green Bay needs a win here to maintain its standing in the playoff picture, and to retain any chance of staging a furious late-season run at the NFC North title.

Which of these NFC playoff hopefuls will prevail? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Seahawks vs. Packers where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Betting odds: Packers -2.5, O/U 46.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Green Bay settles for a field goal

The Seahawks defense finally limited the Packers to only three points on a drive. After the Watson catch, a pair of Josh Jacobs runs totaled only four yards before Love threw into coverage and missed Romeo Doubs in the end zone. Brandon McManus tacked on three points from 39 yards out.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 2:07 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 9:07 pm EST
 
Fancy footwork

What an incredible throw and catch from Jordan Love and Christian Watson. He's Green Bay's best big-play threat. He sometimes struggles with drops (even on easy throws), but he also makes some pretty outrageous grabs -- like this one up the left sideline. Sheesh.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 2:04 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 9:04 pm EST
 
Another sack for the Pack

Seattle had a third-and-2 deep in Green Bay territory and almost certainly would have gone for it on fourth down... but Geno Smith got dropped by Rashan Gary, who took that option off the table. Instead, it's a Jason Myers field goal to cut Green Bay's lead down to 14-3.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 1:58 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 8:58 pm EST
 
Welcome back, Romeo Doubs

Green Bay's wideout has been out for several weeks after suffering a concussion, but he's already crossed the goal line in his first game back. He capped off an 8-play, 80-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown grab. (Josh Jacobs now has 11 touches on 18 offensive snaps for Green Bay, by the way. Just outrageous stuff.)

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 1:47 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 8:47 pm EST
 
Sack ends Seahawks drive

After Geno Smith made a fantastic throw to DK Metcalf to set the Seahawks up near midfield, their drive stalled out thanks to an Edgerrin Cooper sack on third down to force a punt. Green Bay now has a chance to take an early two-score lead.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 1:38 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 8:38 pm EST
 
Packers quickly march for a touchdown

Seattle's defense has been rolling since the bye, but Green Bay moved right down the field with relative ease to take a 7-0 lead on the opening drive. The Packers treated the Seahawks to a heavy dose of Josh Jacobs, who touched the ball on each of the first 8 snaps and then punched it in from a yard out after Jordan Love got the Pack down to the goal line. It's a 10-play, 63-yard drive that took 5:41 off the clock. Quick, efficient, methodical stuff from Green Bay.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 1:31 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 8:31 pm EST
 
New lid for Romeo Doubs

The Packers wideout has been out since suffering a concussion the week before Thanksgiving. He's wearing a Guardian cap in his first game back.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 12:44 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 7:44 pm EST
 
Seahawks inactives

As expected, no Kenneth Walker for Seattle. Several absences on defense as well.

Jared Dubin
December 15, 2024, 11:54 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:54 pm EST
 
Packers inactives

No Jaire Alexander once again for Green Bay.

Jared Dubin
December 15, 2024, 11:52 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:52 pm EST