Packers vs. Seahawks live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football'

We're live with the Week 15 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as the Seattle Seahawks play host to the Green Bay Packers to cap what has already been a wild Sunday of NFL games.

Seattle is on a roll of late, having won four in a row coming out of its bye week to vault into first place in the NFC West. The Seahawks have a chance to further solidify their hold on first place in this one, and to put a dent in Green Bay's hopes of securing a wild card spot.

The Packers, meanwhile. coming off their fourth loss of the season -- all of them to the top three teams in the NFC. Green Bay needs a win here to maintain its standing in the playoff picture, and to retain any chance of staging a furious late-season run at the NFC North title.

Which of these NFC playoff hopefuls will prevail? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Seahawks vs. Packers where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Betting odds: Packers -2.5, O/U 46.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)