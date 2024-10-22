Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident Tuesday, the team announced. Dalton's wife, three kids and family dog were also in the car at the time of the accident.

A positive is that no one from Dalton's car was transported by emergency medical personnel. Dalton is being evaluated by the Panthers' medical staff.

Dalton, who will turn 37 years old on Oct. 29, has been the Panthers starting quarterback for the majority of the season. Against the Raiders in Week 3, Dalton threw for 319 yards and three scores while leading Carolina to its lone win of the 2024 season so far.

Andy Dalton CAR • QB • #14 CMP% 66.3 YDs 989 TD 7 INT 6 YD/Att 6.18 View Profile

The Bengals selected Dalton 35th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft to serve as Carson Palmer's replacement. During his first five seasons, Dalton helped the Bengals reach the playoffs each year. That run included AFC North division titles in 2013 and 2015.

A three-time Pro Bowler in Cincinnati, Dalton has also played for the Cowboys, Bears and Saints over his 14-year career. He is exactly 500 yards away from becoming only the 26th player in NFL history to eclipse 40,000 career passing yards.

We'll provide an update on Dalton and his family's situation when it becomes available.