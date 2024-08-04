As Carolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks continues to recover after undergoing season-ending knee surgery, the team is aiming for the second-round pick to be back in action some time after the start of the 2024 regular season. Brooks, who tore his ACL last season playing with Texas, will not only miss the preseason, but likely a few weeks into the season.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales says Week 3 or Week 4 would be "great" for Brooks' return. When the team moved up to draft Brooks at No. 46 overall -- the first running back selected in the draft -- it fully expected he would need time to recover, so this delayed debut does not come as a surprise.

The team does not want to rush the return and remains cautious around the injury. Brooks has been on the field during practice, working on drills with the team.

Brooks had surgery in November and began running 12 weeks after the procedure, which he said at the time was ahead of schedule. He did not work out at the Scouting Combine or at a Pro Day.

Throughout his recovery, Brooks has maintained a positive outlook.

"Everything happens for a reason, you know," Brooks said. "I feel like it was truly a blessing from God for me to be behind those two guys and for me to get my moment. And like I said, everything happens for a reason. Injuries are a part of the game. It sucks that it happened, but it happened."

In 2023, he played 11 games, starting three, with 187 rushing attempts for 1,139 and 10 touchdowns. He also had 22 receptions for 212 yards and one touchdown in the air.