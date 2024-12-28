Patriots vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 17 Saturday game

Drake Maye cleared to return to the game
Patriots head coach Jared Mayo told NFL Media's Steve Wyche that Maye will be returning to the game. Jacoby Brissett replaced the rookie under center for one drive.
Our Saturday NFL triple-header is underway, as the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots have kicked off from Foxborough. The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth today with a win, but this defense will have to contain Drake Maye.
Maye has been flashing some of that franchise quarterback potential as of late. The No. 3 overall pick threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, and put up more yards of total offense than MVP candidate Josh Allen did. Maye's 67.6% completion percentage this season is the third-highest by a rookie in NFL history.
For the Chargers, J.K. Dobbins is back for the first time since since Week 12. He's facing a bottom 10 run defense that allows 130.4 rushing yards per game, and leads L.A. with 900 yards from scrimmage.
With the Patriots score a late-season upset victory, or will Jim Harbaugh's Chargers stamp their ticket to the postseason? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
Odds: Chargers -5.5 O/U 42.5
After punting on their first drive, the Chargers marched right down the field on this Patriots defense and scored the first points of the game. Herbert led an 11-play, 91-yard TD drive that was capped by a 23-yard pass to Derius Davis -- who made an incredible catch.
Herbert faced zero pressure on that possession. Maybe the Chargers should pass the ball more today instead of relying on Dobbins.
NFL Network cameras showed Drake Maye heading to the locker room, which is not good news. Jacoby Brissett is the backup QB.
Dobbins has already received five rushing attempts in his return to the lineup.
New England went three-and-out on its first possession, but the big development is that Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is in the blue medical tent after taking a big shot on a third-down scramble.
Maye stepped on the right sideline as he attempted to juke left, and was hit high by Cam Hart.
Rhamondre Stevenson gets the start over Antonio Gibson in the backfield.
The Chargers picked up a total of 17 yards on their first six plays from scrimmage before they were forced to punt. Justin Herbert hit Quentin Johnston for a first down on third-and-6, but then the second-year wideout dropped a pass on first-and-10. Ladd McConkey also dropped a third-down pass that would have given L.A. a first down.
Chargers get the ball first and we are underway from Foxborough.
LAC: 10-4-1 ATS (best in the NFL), Under is 9-6
NE: 6-8-1 ATS, Over is 9-6
The Chargers are 4-1 ATS this season as road favorites. The Patriots are 0-2 SU and ATS on Saturday since Tom Brady left.
While J.K. Dobbins is back, I'm still keeping an eye on Justin Herbert when it comes to the Chargers offense.
He's averaging 30.8 attempts per game, 242.3 pass ypg, 7.9 yds/att & 8.9 air yds/att.
From Weeks 1-4, Herbert averaged 22.8 attempts per game, 144.5 pass ypg, 6.4 yds/att & 7.4 air yds/att.
Over the last 4 games, Herbert is 3-11 for 21 yards, 0 TD and 2 INT on pass attempts over 20 air yards.
