Patriots vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 17 Saturday game

Our Saturday NFL triple-header is underway, as the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots have kicked off from Foxborough. The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth today with a win, but this defense will have to contain Drake Maye.

Maye has been flashing some of that franchise quarterback potential as of late. The No. 3 overall pick threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, and put up more yards of total offense than MVP candidate Josh Allen did. Maye's 67.6% completion percentage this season is the third-highest by a rookie in NFL history.

For the Chargers, J.K. Dobbins is back for the first time since since Week 12. He's facing a bottom 10 run defense that allows 130.4 rushing yards per game, and leads L.A. with 900 yards from scrimmage.

With the Patriots score a late-season upset victory, or will Jim Harbaugh's Chargers stamp their ticket to the postseason? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.

Chargers vs. Patriots where to watch



Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chargers -5.5 O/U 42.5