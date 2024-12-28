Patriots vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 17 Saturday game

Los Angeles looks to clinch a playoff spot in the AFC

Our Saturday NFL triple-header is underway, as the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots have kicked off from Foxborough. The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth today with a win, but this defense will have to contain Drake Maye. 

Maye has been flashing some of that franchise quarterback potential as of late. The No. 3 overall pick threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, and put up more yards of total offense than MVP candidate Josh Allen did. Maye's 67.6% completion percentage this season is the third-highest by a rookie in NFL history. 

For the Chargers, J.K. Dobbins is back for the first time since since Week 12. He's facing a bottom 10 run defense that allows 130.4 rushing yards per game, and leads L.A. with 900 yards from scrimmage. 

With the Patriots score a late-season upset victory, or will Jim Harbaugh's Chargers stamp their ticket to the postseason? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens. 

All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.

Chargers vs. Patriots where to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chargers -5.5 O/U 42.5

Updating Live
(13)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye cleared to return to the game

Patriots head coach Jared Mayo told NFL Media's Steve Wyche that Maye will be returning to the game. Jacoby Brissett replaced the rookie under center for one drive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Herbert dominates on 11-play, 91-yard TD drive

After punting on their first drive, the Chargers marched right down the field on this Patriots defense and scored the first points of the game. Herbert led an 11-play, 91-yard TD drive that was capped by a 23-yard pass to Derius Davis -- who made an incredible catch.

Herbert faced zero pressure on that possession. Maybe the Chargers should pass the ball more today instead of relying on Dobbins. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye heads to the locker room

NFL Network cameras showed Drake Maye heading to the locker room, which is not good news. Jacoby Brissett is the backup QB. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dobbins has already received five rushing attempts in his return to the lineup. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots punt on first possession, Drake Maye to the blue medical tent

New England went three-and-out on its first possession, but the big development is that Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is in the blue medical tent after taking a big shot on a third-down scramble. 

Maye stepped on the right sideline as he attempted to juke left, and was hit high by Cam Hart. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rhamondre Stevenson gets the start over Antonio Gibson in the backfield. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers punt after two bad drops from WRs

The Chargers picked up a total of 17 yards on their first six plays from scrimmage before they were forced to punt. Justin Herbert hit Quentin Johnston for a first down on third-and-6, but then the second-year wideout dropped a pass on first-and-10. Ladd McConkey also dropped a third-down pass that would have given L.A. a first down. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers get the ball first and we are underway from Foxborough. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Gambling trends

LAC: 10-4-1 ATS (best in the NFL), Under is 9-6
NE: 6-8-1 ATS, Over is 9-6

The Chargers are 4-1 ATS this season as road favorites. The Patriots are 0-2 SU and ATS on Saturday since Tom Brady left. 

Jordan Dajani
December 28, 2024, 5:38 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 12:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

While J.K. Dobbins is back, I'm still keeping an eye on Justin Herbert when it comes to the Chargers offense. 

He's averaging 30.8 attempts per game, 242.3 pass ypg, 7.9 yds/att & 8.9 air yds/att. 

From Weeks 1-4, Herbert averaged 22.8 attempts per game, 144.5 pass ypg, 6.4 yds/att & 7.4 air yds/att. 

Over the last 4 games, Herbert is 3-11 for 21 yards, 0 TD and 2 INT on pass attempts over 20 air yards.

Jordan Dajani
December 28, 2024, 5:37 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 12:37 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots inactives

Jordan Dajani
December 28, 2024, 4:37 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 11:37 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)
RB Gus Edwards
LB Denzel Perryman
OL Jordan McFadden
OL Trey Pipkins III
TE Hayden Hurst
DL Justin Eboigbe

Jordan Dajani
December 28, 2024, 4:37 PM
Dec. 28, 2024, 11:37 am EST

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Game Picks: Chargers at Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Antonio Gibson Starting At RB For Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    4:32

    Chargers-Patriots Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    DFS Lineup For Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    3:17

    Jerod Mayo's Future In Question

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Cardinals-Rams Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    7:25

    Broncos-Bengals Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Fantasy Championship Replacement For Chuba Hubbard

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Jalen Hurts Will Not Play Week 17 vs. Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    .Start Or Sit: J.K. Dobbins vs. Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    4:19

    Breaking News: Georgia QB Carson Beck Declares For NFL Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Saquon Barkley: 268 Yards Shy Of Single-Season Record

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Mike Evans: 182 Rec Yards Away From 11th 1,000+ Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Breaking News: QB Carson Beck Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    3:10

    Aaron Rodgers: 1 Pass TD Shy Of 500

  • Image thumbnail
    3:51

    NFL Saturday Preview: Broncos at Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    NFL Saturday Preview: Cardinals at Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Best Bet For Saturday NFL Games

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    Week 17 Picks: Broncos at Bengals, O/U 49.5

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    Week 17 Picks: Chargers at Patriots, O/U 43.5

See All NFL Videos