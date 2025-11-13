Skip to Main Content
Patriots vs. Jets live updates: Drake Maye can add to MVP candidacy on 'TNF'

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Week 11 'Thursday Night Football' matchup

The Patriots have never won eight straight games without Tom Brady. Tonight, Drake Maye can change that. The 8-2 Patriots host the 2-7 Jets in a Week 11 "Thursday Night Football" AFC East battle.

Maye has made a gigantic leap in his second season, vaulting into the game's elite tier of quarterbacks. The former North Carolina standout ranks second in completion percentage (71.7%) and yards per attempt (8.9), and his 19 touchdown passes are tied for third. He's getting plenty of help from a completely remade offense, both old and young. Veteran star Stefon Diggs leads the team with 50 receptions for 554 yards, and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson is coming off a 150-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Buccaneers in Week 10. The Patriots defense has also been vastly improved thanks to a bevy of offseason additions, not least of which was new coach Mike Vrabel.

The Jets also made an offseason head-coaching switch, hiring Aaron Glenn, and after an 0-7 start, New York has won two straight. Justin Fields has dealt with plenty of trials and tribulations this season, but the special teams got it done last week with kick and punt return touchdowns. After trading away defensive stalwarts Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the Jets registered six sacks in a 27-20 Week 10 win over the Browns, with Will McDonald recording four of the six.

The Patriots look to inch closer to that AFC East title, and the Jets look to keep up their recent winning ways as well. Be sure to follow along below!

Where to watch Patriots vs. Jets live

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 13 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • Stream: Prime
  • Odds: Patriots -12.5; O/U 43.5 (via FanDuel)
Stefon Diggs can't make catch, gets off field slowly

Drake Maye had Diggs open, but the veteran wide receiver couldn't quite stretch out to make the catch downfield. More worrisome for Patriots fans, Diggs appeared to be holding his hip/upper leg area as he was on the ground, and he took a while getting up and then getting off the field.

 
Adonai Mitchell drops deep Justin Fields dime

Well that certainly doesn't help. The Jets had hardly thrown the ball -- and hadn't thrown the ball downfield at all -- through two drives. Then Fields delivered a great ball to Mitchell, and he drops it.

Drops and mental mistakes were a big issue for Mitchell in Indianapolis. Not a great start to his New York tenure there.

 
Touchdown Patriots: TreVeyon Henderson again

Two drives, two TreVeyon Henderson touchdowns. The line opened up a hole, and he didn't miss it.

 
Drake Maye heating up

The Patriots' offensive line has done a good job so far, especially on a third-and-6 conversion from Maye to Hunter Henry. But on a second-and-11, Maye dealt with some pressure and it didn't matter: Maye stood strong, extended the play when there was some pressure, and found Mack Hollins for 19 yards.

 
There's the first big play

Drake Maye with some under-center play action that pulls the linebackers up, and then Maye layers it over them for a 23-yard gain to Hunter Henry.

Prior to that, New England's longest play was nine yards.

 
Milton Williams (ankle) questionable to return

 
Touchdown Patriots: TreVeyon Henderson shows it all on touchdown run

Want to see the full TreVeyon Henderson package? Watch this run:

Make a guy miss in the backfield, sprint ahead, spin into a defender and keep the legs churning into the end zone. He's more than a speed guy. What a run!

It took a bit and required a Rhamondre Stevenson injury, but the former Ohio State star is starting to show what he can do in the NFL.

 
End of first quarter: Jets 7, Patriots 0

That was a fast-moving first quarter. The Jets went way down the field methodically and scored to cap a 14-play drive, and the Patriots have already run 11 plays on the ensuing drive, which is currently at the Jets' 10-yard line.

No big plays either way, but both offenses are staying on schedule.

 
Touchdown Jets: Justin Fields takes Jets on lengthy drive

14 plays. 72 yards. 8:04 time of possession.

What a start for the Jets, who get on the board via a Justin Fields touchdown run.

The drive featured 11 runs, but Fields also had two completions, including a nice slant route to Adonai Mitchell, who is making his debut with the team.

 
Nice play from the Jets to pick up first first down of the night

A little speed option from Justin Fields on third-and-1. He pitches it to Breece Hall for a gain of 11. Nice work by Tanner Engstrand using Fields' mobility to his advantage.

 
We're underway from Foxborough!

The Jets begin with the ball.

 
Patriots inactives: Several key offensive weapons out

The Patriots' injury report had significantly more notable names on it this week, with Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) and Austin Hooper (concussion) all ruled out previously this week. Same for Christian Elliss (hip). Backup defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (ankle) was questionable coming in but has been made inactive as well.

 
Jets inactives: AD Mitchell to make team debut

The Jets will be without Garrett Wilson (knee) but will have AD Mitchell for his team debut Thursday. Mitchell, acquired from the Colts as part of the Sauce Gardner blockbuster, could immediately see significant action. Braiden McGregor (shoulder) and Khalil Hebert (groin) were both questionable and will be out. Will McDonald, coming off a four-sack game, is in.
