The Patriots have never won eight straight games without Tom Brady. Tonight, Drake Maye can change that. The 8-2 Patriots host the 2-7 Jets in a Week 11 "Thursday Night Football" AFC East battle.

Maye has made a gigantic leap in his second season, vaulting into the game's elite tier of quarterbacks. The former North Carolina standout ranks second in completion percentage (71.7%) and yards per attempt (8.9), and his 19 touchdown passes are tied for third. He's getting plenty of help from a completely remade offense, both old and young. Veteran star Stefon Diggs leads the team with 50 receptions for 554 yards, and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson is coming off a 150-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Buccaneers in Week 10. The Patriots defense has also been vastly improved thanks to a bevy of offseason additions, not least of which was new coach Mike Vrabel.

The Jets also made an offseason head-coaching switch, hiring Aaron Glenn, and after an 0-7 start, New York has won two straight. Justin Fields has dealt with plenty of trials and tribulations this season, but the special teams got it done last week with kick and punt return touchdowns. After trading away defensive stalwarts Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the Jets registered six sacks in a 27-20 Week 10 win over the Browns, with Will McDonald recording four of the six.

The Patriots look to inch closer to that AFC East title, and the Jets look to keep up their recent winning ways as well. Be sure to follow along below!

