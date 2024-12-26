Two good weeks in a row.

It truly is a Christmas miracle.

After a miserable run with my NFL picks, it's been two straight weeks of solid picking for me. I went 9-6-1 against the spread this past week and 12-4 straight up. That ups my straight-up season record to 153-87 and my ATS season record to 110-125-5.

So let's keep it going and hope no coach does what Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich did last week when his stupidity cost me a chance to win another game I really liked with the Jets over the Rams. When will these coaches quit playing Madden Football?

Oh, well. On to Week 17.

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

The Seahawks need this game to have any playoff chance, while the Bears look checked out. The defense was bad last week against the Lions. Look for Geno Smith to go in and hit some big plays as the Seahawks win it.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Bears 20

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

This is one of those long, cold trips for a West Coast team. But the Chargers will have been off for 10 days and they are the better team. The Patriots showed well in losing to the Bills, but Jim Harbaugh's team needs this game. They get it with a good showing by the defense.

Pick: Chargers 24, Patriots 17

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

This is a like a playoff game for these two. Denver holds the final playoff spot now, but the Bengals are still alive. They have to get it here. Look for Joe Burrow and company to have a big day on offense, but the Broncos will get theirs as well. This should be fun, but the Bengals will win it late.

Pick: Bengals 31, Broncos 27

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5)

Saturday, 8:10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

The Cardinals are eliminated, so they are playing for pride. The Rams can win the division, so they have the motivation. They are also playing better. Look for Matt Stafford to light up this Arizona defense as the Rams offense gets back on track after two low-scoring efforts. Rams big.

Pick: Rams 33, Cardinals 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

The Colts are still alive in the playoff chase, while the Giants are looking to their vacations coming up. The Giants have been horrendous the past month and this should be no different. How do they stop Jonathan Taylor? They don't.

Pick: Colts 24, Giants 10

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Bills looked flat in their victory over the Patriots, but found a way to win it. The Jets are playing out the string and didn't do much against the Rams last week. Look for Josh Allen to have a big day against a defense that isn't as good as in the past. Bills big.

Pick: Bills 31, Jets 18

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

The Saints are a mess right now, but the Raiders aren't much better. They beat the Jaguars last week, but didn't play well. With the Saints at home, I think that matters. They will play much better than they did against the Packers Monday night to win it.

Pick: Saints 17, Raiders 13

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Bucs now need help to win the NFC South, but winning the last two could get them in. The Panthers are playing better, which makes this a tougher game than thought a month ago. But back home, the Bucs will win it behind a big game for Baker Mayfield.

Pick: Bucs 29, Panthers 21

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-0.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

This is another game where the loser wins by losing. That's for draft position. The Jaguars beat the Titans two weeks ago, but that was with Will Levis. This is Mason Rudolph. Both of these defenses struggle, but both teams have backup quarterbacks. When in doubt, take the home team in a game that is close and doesn't matter.

Pick: Jaguars 25, Titans 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

The Cowboys have won two straight, while the Eagles are coming off a loss to the Commanders that snapped a 10-game winning streak. The Eagles beat the Cowboys earlier this year and will once again provide an issue for their defense with their run game. Look for Saquon Barkley to carry the Eagles to a victory.

Pick: Eagles 32, Cowboys 21

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Dolphins are still alive in the playoff chase, but barely. They got the running game going last week in the victory over San Francisco, so look for that to carry over. The Browns can't be focused and they have quarterback issues. Miami breaks the cold-weather jinx and wins it.

Pick: Dolphins 28, Browns 14

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

This is one of the best games of the week. The Packers are in as a wild-card team, but the Vikings can still win the division. The Packers lost a close one to the Vikings the first time, but that was without Jordan Love. They get even here as Love outplays Sam Darnold.

Pick: Packers 31, Vikings 30

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders (-4)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo try for free)

This is an enormous game for both teams. The Falcons win the NFC South with two victories, while the Commanders can clinch a playoff spot by winning. This will be the first road start for rookie Michael Penix for the Falcons, which will be tough. Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off a five-touchdown pass game. He stays hot as the Commanders win it.

Pick: Commanders 33, Falcons 26

Detroit Lions (-3.5) at San Francisco 49ers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, fubo try for free)

The 49ers are done, so this rematch of the NFC Championship game from last January means nothing to them. The Lions are playing to win the division. They are playing a second straight road game, which is tough. Look for the 49ers to show some pride here and play well and pull off the upset.

Pick: 49ers 30, Lions 29