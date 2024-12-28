We are getting closer and closer to finalizing the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. On Saturday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released their 15 modern-era finalists -- a list that started with 167 nominees, before being cut to 50, then to 25 and now, 15.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee may elect up to five modern-era players, and each player must receive a minimum positive vote of 80%. The official Class of 2025 will be released Feb. 6 during NFL Honors. Let's take a look at the modern-era finalists:

15 modern-era finalists for Class of 2025

Five of these 15 finalists are in their first year of eligibility (Kuechly, Manning, Suggs, Vinatieri and Yanda), while Eric Allen has been eligible the longest among this group. This is his 19th year of eligibility. The wide receivers of Holt and Wayne on the other hand have been finalists more than any player in this group, as 2025 marks their sixth time being named a finalist.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be enshrined next August in Canton, with an anticipated date of Aug. 2.