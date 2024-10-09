Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly requested a trade last week , but on Wednesday coach Antonio Pierce sounded like he believed Adams isn't going anywhere. That would be a stark contrast from what felt like an inevitable split.

"The update is Davante is doing well, hamstring is getting there. He's closer and closer to getting back on the field, the practice field. Good spirits. We talked. Everything is good," Pierce said with a smile at his press conference on Wednesday.

Naturally, the Las Vegas press core followed up on Pierce's initial comment and asked the coach if there's a scenario where Adams actually plays for his current team again. Pierce made it clear he feels that Adams will return to the football field for the Raiders when his hamstring injury heals up.

"He's still a Raider. He's never not been a Raider," Pierce said. "He's still a Raider. When he's healthy and can play, we'll play him. He's just not healthy right now. He's getting closer though, that's the good part. He's working everyday to get his hamstrings right. He's in the right headspace mentally. We talked recently and had a good conversation. He's ready to play football."

Pierce confirmed the superstar receiver is doing his rehab for his injury at the team facility, indicating that there isn't a schism between the team and the six-time Pro Bowler. It would be stunning to some to see Adams remain in Las Vegas this season, but that is the expectation of the Raiders going forward.