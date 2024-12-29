Brock Bowers is rewriting the NFL record books Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders tight end now has the most receiving yards for a tight end in his rookie season in NFL history, breaking Mike Ditka's 63-year old record for most receiving yards by a tight end in his rookie season in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Bowers also passed Puka Nacua for the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history with 106 (Nacua had 105 last season).

Bowers passed Ditka on a 13-yard catch in the second quarter. He entered Sunday's game just 9 yards shy of Ditka's mark of 1,076 (set in 1961) and is the third rookie tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining Ditka and Kyle Pitts (1,026 in 2021).

Bowers has set the Raiders record for most receptions in a single season, passing Darren Waller's record-setting 107 grabs in 2020. The young star is eyeing Zach Ertz's record of most receptions by a tight end in a season (116). He's the first rookie tight end to amass 1,100 receiving yards in a season.