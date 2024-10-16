The Las Vegas Raiders said goodbye to one of their top players on Tuesday, sending Davante Adams to the New York Jets in a dream come true for the embattled star wide receiver. The move quickly prompted speculation that Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby might also be available. Yet team owner Mark Davis has quickly dismissed as much, telling The Athletic a Crosby trade is "not happening."

"It's unfortunate today, but there's so much outside chatter that is not true," Davis said. "It's not coming from any [legitimate] sources. It's not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because, otherwise, you get trapped in this black hole. It's just not happening."

This comes days after ESPN reported that the Raiders may have been approached by teams interested in a potential Crosby deal prior to the 2024 season, only for Las Vegas to reject such inquiries. Crosby, on the other hand, said after signing a four-year, $94 million contract extension with the team in 2022 that he wants to be a Raider "for life." He's repeatedly spoken highly of his attachment to the franchise since then.

The three-time Pro Bowler, who had a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2023, is technically signed through 2026.