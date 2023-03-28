Matthew Stafford's 2022 season was cut short due to a spinal cord contusion and the Los Angeles Rams quarterback is now on track to be at full capacity for the upcoming season. On Tuesday, at the Annual League Meeting, head coach Sean McVay delivered the positive update on his QB

"There will be no limitations," McVay said, discussing Stafford (via NFL.com). "He'll be ready to roll."

McVay added that Stafford is looking forward to being back fully with the team, saying the 35-year-old has a "renewed sense of urgency."

Stafford missed the last seven games of the season due to injury, leaving the offense in the hands of Bryce Perkins, John Wolford and at the end of the season, Baker Mayfield.

The Rams finished 5-12 and in third place in the NFC West, a major fall from their 2021 championship season. Stafford coming back at 100 percent is one way the Rams will be able to improve from last year.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff wrote a letter to season ticket holders detailing other ways the team is preparing to win games. He also explained some of the team's decisions over the last few years, mentioning reasons why he did not pay certain players, their push to improve in the draft and that the goal is always to win the division and make a run for the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles' first selection in the NFL Draft is a second-rounder, the No. 36 overall pick.