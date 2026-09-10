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Rams vs. 49ers live updates: NFC West rivals San Francisco and Los Angeles face off in Australia

Keep up with all the biggest developments from Thursday night's game in Australia

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History is being made tonight as the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will play the first NFL game in Australia. 

Australian fans will get the chance tonight to see history, as well as two of pro football's best teams. The Rams, preseason Super Bowl front-runners, debut after a blockbuster offseason that included the acquisitions of Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie. The Rams got to within a game of the Super Bowl last year, but -- like the 49ers -- saw their season end with a postseason loss to the eventual champion Seahawks

From a talent standpoint, it doesn't get much better than this game. While un-retired Aaron Donald didn't make the trip, this game will still include 11 players who have accumulated a combined 27 first-team All-Pro selections. Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey join Garrett as serious Pro Football Hall of Fame contenders set to suit up.

This is a game you won't want to miss. In order to keep up with the action, be sure to follow along in our live blog below throughout the game for updates, highlights and analysis. 

Where to watch 49ers vs. Rams live

  • When: Thursday, Sept. 10 | Time: 8:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground -- Melbourne, VIC, Australia
  • TV: None | Stream: Netflix 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Rams -3.5; O/U 48.5 (via FanDuel)
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Where are the teams playing tonight?

The Rams and 49ers will play in Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is known locally as the "G." It opened way back in 1853 and seats around 100,000. 

A multi-purpose stadium, it primarily hosts Australian rules football and cricket. It was the opening and closing venue for the 1956 Olympics. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 10, 2026, 11:42 PM
Sep. 10, 2026, 7:42 pm EDT
 
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McVay ready to go

Rams coach Sean McVay made the decision for the Rams to travel to Australia the day before the game. If the Rams win, it's safe to assume that more teams will copy their approach in terms of international travel. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 10, 2026, 11:33 PM
Sep. 10, 2026, 7:33 pm EDT
 
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Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of the first-ever NFL game in Australia. This is the first of nine international games this year.  

This historic game will feature two of the NFL's best teams in the 49ers and Rams, who also share one of the league's best rivalries. The Rams won't have Aaron Donald, but they'll still bring out a loaded roster tonight that includes reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, wideouts Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Matthew Stafford. 

The 49ers counter with their own star-studded roster that includes future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey, veteran wideout Mike Evans, and linebacker Fred Warner. 

This is the first of many updates tonight, so be sure to stay tuned! 

Bryan DeArdo
September 10, 2026, 11:13 PM
Sep. 10, 2026, 7:13 pm EDT
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