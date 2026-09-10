Rams vs. 49ers live updates: NFC West rivals San Francisco and Los Angeles face off in Australia

History is being made tonight as the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will play the first NFL game in Australia.

Australian fans will get the chance tonight to see history, as well as two of pro football's best teams. The Rams, preseason Super Bowl front-runners, debut after a blockbuster offseason that included the acquisitions of Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie. The Rams got to within a game of the Super Bowl last year, but -- like the 49ers -- saw their season end with a postseason loss to the eventual champion Seahawks.

From a talent standpoint, it doesn't get much better than this game. While un-retired Aaron Donald didn't make the trip, this game will still include 11 players who have accumulated a combined 27 first-team All-Pro selections. Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey join Garrett as serious Pro Football Hall of Fame contenders set to suit up.

This is a game you won't want to miss. In order to keep up with the action, be sure to follow along in our live blog below throughout the game for updates, highlights and analysis.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Rams live

When: Thursday, Sept. 10 | Time: 8:35 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 10 | 8:35 p.m. ET Where: Melbourne Cricket Ground -- Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Melbourne Cricket Ground -- Melbourne, VIC, Australia TV: None | Stream: Netflix

None | Netflix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Rams -3.5; O/U 48.5 (via FanDuel)