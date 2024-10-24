Rams vs. Vikings live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, streaming, where to watch 'TNF'
It's an NFC battle on 'Thursday Night Football'
Week 8 in the NFL kicks off Thursday night with the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings squaring off from SoFi Stadium. This should prove to be a telling matchup for both of these NFC clubs.
For the Vikings, how they respond after falling to the Detroit Lions and notching their first loss of the season will be a key indicator for how high their ceiling is. Meanwhile, the Rams are at an inflection point. They come into this matchup home underdogs on the betting markets and are 2-4 on the year. However, they are set to get a massive boost offensively with the return of star wideouts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. If they can upset the Vikings, it's possible for a midseason turnaround. If they don't, trade rumors surrounding Kupp and others will only grow.
So, who will come out on top? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Thursday's prime-time matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Where to watch Vikings vs. Rams
Date: Thursday, Oct. 24 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Stream: Prime Video (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Vikings -2.5; O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
