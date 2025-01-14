Rams vs. Vikings score, takeaways: Los Angeles steamrolls Sam Darnold and Minnesota to cap wild-card round

The Rams rose to the moment on Monday night

On Monday night, the Rams provided a welcomed, albeit temporary escape for their fans who are dealing with the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Led by a dominant defensive effort, the Rams took a 24-3 halftime lead en route to a 27-9 win over the Vikings in the NFC wild-card round. 

Because of the wildfires, the game was moved to Arizona, which looked and sounded like SoFi Stadium. Rams fans who traveled to the desert were treated to a dominant performance by a squad that looks more than capable of challenging the second-seeded Eagles in next Sunday's divisional round showdown. 

Ahead 10-3, Los Angeles extended its lead when likely NFL Rookie of the Year Jared Verse scored on a 57-yard fumble return after Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was strip-sacked by Rams defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon. It was one of the Rams' six first-half sacks of Darnold, whose rocky opening two quarters also included an interception to Rams cornerback Cobie Durant. Darnold was sacked nine times on the night, which was tied for the most-ever by a quarterback in an NFL playoff game. 

The Rams' offense started and ended the half with touchdown passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles kicked off the second half with a field goal that was set up by a brilliant 29-yard grab by Cooper Kupp. The Vikings quickly responded with their first touchdown of the night, but Darnold and Co. came up empty on their final three drives.

Here's a closer look at how the Rams took care of business. 

Why the Rams won 

Despite a hectic week that included an overnight trip from Los Angeles to Glendale, Arizona, less than three days prior to kickoff, the Rams played arguably their best game of the 2024 season to date. On offense, the Rams received steady play from Stafford, who on Monday night won his first playoff game since defeating the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford completed passes to eight different teammates while keeping the Vikings' secondary guessing. He was complemented by running back Kyren Williams, who ran for 76 yards and capped off the game's first drive with a touchdown catch.  

Defensively, it's hard to imagine a unit playing better than Los Angles did against the Vikings. The unit unleashed a menacing pass rush (led by Kobie Turner's two sacks) and were able to make Minnesota one-dimensional, as Aaron Jones wasn't a factor on the ground. The Rams' young but talented secondary, led by Durant, Witherspoon and Quentin Lake, more than held their own against Minnesota's talented receiving corps. 

Why the Vikings lost 

A lot of blame will likely be cast on Darnold's shoulders after he turned in a second consecutive subpar outing in as many games. Similar to Minnesota's Week 18 loss in Detroit that cost it the No. 1 seed, Darnold was erratic, hesitant and simply not the same player who played a big role in the Vikings' 14 wins during the regular season. 

Darnold shares a considerable amount of responsibility for the loss, but he wasn't alone. The Vikings' offensive line struggled to protect him. In addition to the sacks, Darnold was hit on several of his throws that included his second quarter interception. Darnold's receivers also failed to come up with several big plays, most notably Jordan Addison's drop deep downfield late in the game when the Vikings were trying to mount a comeback. It was an oddly quiet night for Justin Jefferson, who finished the game with just 58 yards on five catches. 

Minnesota's offense was especially dreadful on possession downs. The Vikings were 6 of 17 on third down and 1 of 4 on fourth down. One particularly costly fourth-down miss occurred when Darnold was sacked by Turner on fourth-and-2 from midfield with under two minutes left in the half. The turnover on downs helped set up a Rams touchdown just before the half that extended Los Angeles' lead to 21 points. 

They weren't great on defense, but that side of the ball held Los Angeles to just 2 of 10 on third down and 2 of 4 in the red zone. Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman made his presence felt with 11 tackles and a sack. 

Turning point/play of the game 

It felt as if the Rams were in control for the entire game, but it was nevertheless a one score game (10-3) with under five minutes to play until halftime. That changed, however, when Verse scooped up Witherspoon's forced fumble of Darnold and raced to pay dirt, extending the Rams' lead to 17-3. 

It may not have been the play of the game, but Kupp's balletic grab that set up the Rams' final score was worth including here, too. The catch was the first and only of the game for the former Super Bowl MVP. 

Quotable 

"We're living it every day. It was was a tough week for us. A bunch of moving parts. Our organization did a hell of a job of taking care of us, getting us over here to practice, setting it up with families. I mean, it's been a whirlwind. And to come out here and play like we did in really all phases, I'm really proud of this group." -- Stafford, during his postgame interview with ESPN, on how the Rams won despite their unique situation 

What's next 

The Rams will travel to Philadelphia to take on an Eagles team that started the postseason with a convincing 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Los Angeles' defense faces a stiff test in Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who is coming off his first 100-yards rushing performance in the postseason. The Rams' offense will face an Eagles defense that picked off Packers quarterback Jordan Love off three times and held Green Bay to just 1 of 3 in the red zone. 

For the Vikings, Monday night's loss ends what was otherwise a surprisingly good season for Kevin O'Connell's team. The Vikings' biggest offseason question will surround the future of Darnold, who is set to enter free agency. Minnesota could either re-sign Darnold or move forward in 2025 with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season due to an injury. 

Updates
(41)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sam Darnold is sacked a ninth time, which is tied for the most times sacked in a playoff game in NFL history with Joe Burrow (in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round at the Tennessee Titans), Len Dawson (at the Bills in the 1966 AFL Championship game) and Warren Moon (1993 AFC Divisional Round vs. the Kansas City Chiefs). 

The Minnesota Vikings lose 27-9 to the Los Angeles. Their season is over, and the Rams will head to the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend for the NFC Divisional Round. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Minnesota burned their final timeout following Darnold's fourth-and-11 completion. The Rams will punt the football back to the Vikings up 18, 27-9, with just over two-and-a-half minutes left to play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has now matched his career high for times sacked in a game: eight times. He was also sacked eight times in his second season as the New York Jets' starting quarterback in 2019. That was during a 29-15 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 that year. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Penalties derailed the Rams' latest drive, but their were able to burn 4:36 off the clock. The Vikings have the football back at their own 20 while trailing by 18, 27-9, with 7:25 left in the game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sam Darnold just took his seventh sack on third-and-8, which will force the Vikings to punt the football away when they really can't afford to do so. He is one away from tying his career high in sacks taken in a game. The Rams lead 27-9 with 12:01 left to play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Minnesota's defense surrendered one first down before holding to get their offense the football right back after their touchdown. However, the Rams' punt was perfect. It traveled 54 yards and bounced out of bounds at the Vikings' four. Minnesota will get the ball there down 18, 27-9, with 2:07 left in the third quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Minnesota has some life! Sam Darnold side-armed a throw behind tight end T.J. Hockenson, but the tight end still caught the ball before exploding into the end zone for a 26-yard score. The Vikings' two-point conversion attempt failed after Darnold completed a pass to wide receiver Justin Jefferson around the line of scrimmage. Jefferson didn't have a chance to reach the end zone before being tackled. 

The Rams lead 27-9 with 5:05 left in the third quarter. Minnesota needs a miracle

 
Pinned
Link copied

Los Angeles extends their lead to 24, 27-3, with 7:19 left in the third quarter after their opening drive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) has been ruled out of tonight's game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Minnesota moved the chains just once on their opening drive, but Darnold still appears to be seeing ghosts. He's been wildly inaccurate for the last two weeks -- Week 18 at the Detroit Lions and tonight vs. the Rams. Los Angeles will start their first drive of the half at their own 23 and up 21 points, 24-3. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Yes, it's the first half, but the Rams may have already landed the knockout punch. Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit tight end Davis Allen on a short toss over the middle for a 13-yard score. Los Angeles takes a 24-3 lead into halftime, but Minnesota will have the ball to start the second half.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Nothing has gone right for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold tonight. He's thrown an interception, he's been strip-sacked for a touchdown and already been sacked a season-high six times. The latest one caused a turnover on downs after Minnesota had a fourth-and-2 at the 50. Danrold hasn't been sacked this many times since Week 17 of the 2021 season with the Carolina Panthers when he faced the New Orleans Saints. 

Rams lead 17-3 with 1:27 left in the half. Minnesota will start the third quarter with the football. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams cornerback Akhello Witherspoon strip-sacked against Sam Darnold on a blitz, and first-round rookie edge rusher Jared Verse strip-sacked the Vikings quarterback returned the loose football 57 yards for a touchdown. Los Angeles leads 17-3 with 4:35 left to play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

No fumble on the play for Vikings tight end Josh Oliver, so Minnesota retains possession in a 10-3 game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Minnesota cannot capitalize on the extra possession after Sam Darnold threw his first pick of the night. He targeted wide receiver Jordan Addison on a comeback type of route, but Rams cornerback Cobie Durant beat Addison back to the football. Rams lead 10-3 with just over 10 minutes left in the half. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Los Angeles gifted Minnesota an extra possession. Rams linebacker Jacob Hummel decked the Vikings' punter to draw a 15-yard roughing the kicker penalty. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

After initially ruling the play a strip-sack of Matthew Stafford and subsequent fumble return touchdown for Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman, replay review overturned the call and made it an incomplete pass. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Vikings opt to take the points early facing a fourth-and-2 at the Rams' 16. Their 34-yard field goal is good, and they now trail 10-3 after two drives for each squad with 14:17 left in the half. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Minnesota hasn't scored a touchdown on their last 15 drives. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

An unnecessary roughness penalty derailed the Rams' second drive that also seemed destined to conclude in the end zone like their opening drive did. Los Angeles hit on their 34-yard field goal to take an early, two-score lead. They're up 10-0 with 4:01 left in the first quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is making his first NFL playoff start tonight, and Minnesota goes three-and-out in his first playoff series. Following running back Aaron Jones taking a loss of one on first down, Darnold absorbed a 10-yard sack before hitting Justin Jefferson for a gain of 11. Minnesota's fourth-and-10 punt traveled 56 yards to the Rams' 14, and it was returned eight yards. So Stafford and Co. now have the chance to go up two scores early. He completed all six of his passes for 64 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Matthew Stafford was perfect on the Rams' opening drive en route to hitting running back Kyren Williams for a five-yard passing touchdown. He completed all six of his passes for 64 yards and the score. Williams (two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown), wide receiver Puka Nacua (two catches for 26 yards) and tight end Tyler Higbee (two catches for 27 yards) all had multiple catches on the drive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Matt Stafford and the Rams will start with the football first. Here we go. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Both Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse (77 pressures) and Rams rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske (51 quarterback pressures) rank among the top three in the 2024 rookie class in quarterback pressures this season. Verse's 77 were the second-most by a rookie since 2017, trailing only 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa's 80 as a rookie in 2019. 

Most Pressures by Rookie This Season

Jared Verse LAR 77

Chop Robinson MIA 56

Braden Fiske LAR 51

Most Pressures by Rookie Since 2017

Nick Bosa 80

Jared Verse 77

Micah Parson 67

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams defensive end Kobie Turner's 17.0 sacks in his first two seasons are the second-most ever in franchise history for a player's first two seasons, trailing only Aaron Donald's 20.0. He will factor in greatly to the outcome of tonight's game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's 88.4 career receiving yards per game is the second-most in NFL history behind only his Vikings counterpart Justin Jefferson's 96.5. His 181 receiving yards in Los Angeles' 2023 Wild Card round loss at the Detroit Lions are the most ever by a rookie in a playoff game. What will he do for an encore tonight?

Highest Career Rec Yds/Gm - NFL History

Justin Jefferson 96.5

Puka Nacua 88.4

Ja'Marr Chase 87.5

Calvin Johnson 86.1

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has seven receiving touchdowns in seven career playoff games, and his 93.1 receiving yards per game in the playoffs ranks as the third most in NFL postseason history, minimum five games played. 

Most Receiving Yards/Game, NFL Postseason History

Larry Fitzgerald 104.7

Tom Fears 97.8

Cooper Kupp 93.1

Steve Smith 91.0

Julio Jones 90.2

>> Min. 5 games

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams running back Kyren Williams' 31 touchdowns in the last two seasons are tied for the most in the NFL with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He's been cooking over the last six games played: he has six touchdowns while  averaging 91.5 rushing yards per game. 

Most Scrimmage Touchdowns - Last 2 Seasons

Kyren Williams 31

Jahmyr Gibbs 31

Derrick Henry 30

Jalen Hurts 29

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Rams (10-7) are the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs after being three or more games below .500 in consecutive seasons. Los Angeles is the second 10-win team in NFL history to have zero wins by more than 10 points, joining the 1978 Houston Oilers. They are also the only playoff team with a negative point differential this regular season at -19. No team has ever made a conference title game appearance with a point differential that low. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford balled out when these two teams faced off in Week 8, throwing for 279 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 25 of 34 passing. Stafford enters the postseason on fire with 11 touchdown passes and only oen interception in his last seven games played. He did rest in Week 18, which is worth noting. 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    MUST SEE: Jared Verse scoop and score kicks off Rams' rout of Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    3:18

    Darnold Struggles As Rams Trounce Vikings In Wild Card Round

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    Sam Darnold Takes Massive Stock Hit In Wild Card Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Rams Tie NFL Playoff Record With 9 Sacks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Deion Sanders Emerging As Potential Successor To Mike McCarthy

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has had talks with Colorado coach Deion Sanders

  • Image thumbnail
    4:06

    Cowboys Move On From Mike McCarthy After 5 Seasons

  • Image thumbnail
    3:06

    Top Replacements For Mike McCarthy In Dallas

  • Image thumbnail
    3:10

    Wild Card Fact Or Fiction: Eagles Don't Need To Get A.J. Brown More Involved

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    Wild Card Fact Or Fiction: Next Year's QB For Steelers Is On Current Roster

  • Image thumbnail
    6:46

    Wild Card Fact Or Fiction: Winner Of Ravens-Bills Will Go To Super Bowl

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    What's Next For Mike McCarthy After Leaving Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    5:48

    Takeaways From Mike Vrabel's Introductory Press Conference

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Mock Draft Monday: Bears Select RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 10

  • Image thumbnail
    6:25

    NFL Playoff Picture

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Mock Draft Monday: Browns Pass On QB, Select EDGE Abdul Carter At No. 2

  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Mock Draft Monday: Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Mock Draft Monday: Patriots Find Franchise OT, Vision Under Mike Vrabel

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Mock Draft Monday: QB Shedeur Sanders Drops To Raiders at No. 6

See All NFL Videos