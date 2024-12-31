With just one week of the 2024 NFL regular season left to play, 256 matchups are already in the books. And boy have there been dozens of dramatic ones, including Sunday's pair of overtime thrillers that confirmed the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders as late-season playoff hopefuls.

But which games have stood out among the best? As we turn the page to the new year, here's a look back at 10 of the most thrilling contests of the 2024 campaign:

10. Broncos 41, Browns 32 (Week 13)

Who could've foreseen a Bo Nix versus Jameis Winston prime-time spectacle of this degree? Matched up on Monday night, these scrappy if unspectacular AFC hopefuls combined for 952 total yards (!), with Winston approaching 500 through the air and Nix showing Rookie of the Year-level poise.

9. Lions 34, Packers 31 (Week 14)

Detroit got its 11th straight victory in this one, but it didn't come easy, with Dan Campbell famously dialing up one fourth-down call after another, including a fourth-and-1 at Green Bay's 21-yard line with just 23 seconds left. It was a statement NFC North victory for the juggernaut darling of the league.

8. Browns 29, Ravens 24 (Week 8)

Divisional games can get wacky, and this one exemplified it, with Jameis Winston playing Superman in his first start in place of the injured Deshaun Watson, tossing three scores, including a game-winner to Cedric Tillman Jr. with 59 seconds left, to outduel the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson.

7. Browns 24, Steelers 19 (Week 12)

Another Jameis special, this one was particularly memorable due to the weather, with two grimy AFC North foes going blow for blow in Cleveland's snowy conditions. Despite blowing a fourth-quarter lead, the Browns ultimately snapped Pittsburgh's five-game win streak with a late Winston-led scoring drive.

6. Commanders 38, Bengals 33 (Week 3)

Joe Burrow and Co. make this list a number of times, always because of a zany shootout. This one served as confirmation of Jayden Daniels' rookie stardom, however, as Washington's dual threat scored three times to drop Burrow's Bengals to 0-3 on the year, lofting perfect strikes to Terry McLaurin in prime time.

5. Falcons 36, Buccaneers 30 (Week 5)

Atlanta didn't get much steadiness from Kirk Cousins this year, but the quarterback's momentary highs were special. This one took the cake: The veteran ripped one tight-window throw after another, racking up a career-high 509 yards and four scores, including an overtime game-winner to KhaDarel Hodge.

4. Lions 31, Vikings 29 (Week 7)

A highly anticipated showdown of NFC heavyweights, this divisional clash was a sight to behold for fans of high-flying offense. Both Jared Goff and Sam Darnold slung it with authority, and while Brian Flores' turnover-magnet defense fought late, a Jake Bates field goal ultimately handed Minny its first loss.

3. Ravens 41, Bengals 38 (Week 5)

It's no coincidence that Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are among MVP favorites with the 2024 season winding down. Both star quarterbacks shined brightly in their first meeting of the year, with Jackson overcoming three different 10-point deficits to steal Burrow's five-touchdown spotlight on the road.

2. Chiefs 27, Ravens 20 (Week 1)

An oldie but a goodie, this was literally the first game of the year, and its late-game theatrics were top-tier. Lamar Jackson threatened to overcome both his own iffy line and the defending champions with an acrobatic last-second end-zone dart to Isaiah Likely, but Kansas City's defense held just firm enough.

1. Ravens 35, Bengals 34 (Week 9)

The AFC North, as you can see, has been responsible for some of the most entertaining football of the year. Perhaps no game was wilder than this rematch, which fell on a Thursday night and saw Lamar Jackson rally from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit to barely outduel Joe Burrow, who combined with his rival quarterback for eight passing scores on the evening. In the end, the Ravens prevailed by stopping a two-point try, and the NFL saw a pair of MVP candidates turn in truly MVP-level performances.