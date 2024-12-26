Lamar Jackson has passed Michael Vick for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history. Jackson passed Vick on a 6-yard run with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter against the Houston Texans to give him 6,110 rushing yards in his career, passing Vick's mark of 6,109.

The Baltimore Ravens star entered the game just 87 yards shy of passing Vick for the most rushing yards by a quarterback. He amassed 73 yards on his first two carries, including a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that put him within striking distance of Vick.

Jackson owns the most 800- (three), 700- (six), and 600-yard (seven) rushing seasons by a quarterback in NFL history. He's also tied with Cam Newton for the most 500-yard rushing seasons by a quarterback (seven), rushing for that amount in all seven seasons he's played.

Jackson has the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback in NFL history (14), and he and Vick are the only two quarterbacks who have double-digit games in that category (Vick has 10). His career rushing average of 59.6 yards per game is the highest in NFL history amongst quarterbacks, and Jackson is the only quarterback to have two seasons of 1,000 rushing yards (his 1,206 rushing yards in 2019 are the most by a quarterback in a season in NFL history).

Most rush yards by a QB (NFL history)

Player Yards Lamar Jackson 6,110* Michael Vick 6,109 Cam Newton 5,628 Russell Wilson 5,364* Randall Cunningham 4,928

*active

The two-time NFL MVP -- and one of the frontrunners to get a third -- is arguably the greatest running quarterback in NFL history. Jackson finally passed Vick on the quarterback rushing yards list, and he's got a chance to make the NFL record unbreakable by the time his career is over.