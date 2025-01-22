It may not shock you to learn that the Kansas City Chiefs have made the AFC Championship yet again. For the seventh-straight year, Patrick Mahomes and Co. will be playing for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, and the Chiefs have their eyes set on the first Super Bowl three-peat.

Is there Chiefs fatigue at this point? You bet there is. Even among NFL players. On Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey took to social media to declare he was rooting for the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, or whoever the NFC team is should the Chiefs make Super Bowl LIX.

"I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater," Humphrey posted. "The Bills or whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs. We can't let them keep getting away with this."

It's notable that Humphrey posted this message just two days after his Ravens suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the Bills in the divisional round. After Baltimore fell behind by double digits early, Lamar Jackson engineered a nine-point run, and had the Ravens in position to tie the game with under two minutes remaining. However, tight end Mark Andrews dropped a two-point conversion, which virtually sealed the victory for Buffalo. Still, watching the Bills in the Super Bowl would be better to Humphrey than having to watch the Chiefs again.

This weekend, Kansas City is looking to become the fourth team to make three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs can become the first team to reach five Super Bowls in a six-year span, but the three-peat is by far the most notable achievement Andy Reid is after.