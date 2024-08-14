Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris was hospitalized this weekend due to an acute illness, and he will require treatment that will hold him out for some time, according to the team.

"The hearts of the entire Ravens organization are with 'Joe D' and his family, and we will continue to fully support them throughout his recovery," the Ravens said in a statement.

D'Alessandris, who is 70 years old, has been the offensive line coach for the Ravens since 2017. He has been coaching offensive lines for more than four decades, and previously worked for the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and then-San Diego Chargers.

"Coach D'Alessandris is widely respected and cherished in our organization. As he focuses on his health, we offer him unwavering support," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement.

"In the interim, we welcome George Warhop to our coaching staff. With expertise in guiding top-level offensive linemen, his dedication and strong character will continue to develop our offensive line during Coach D's absence."

Warhop is another experienced offensive line coach who last worked with the Houston Texans in 2022. In all, he's served for eight different NFL teams.