Ravens vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch AFC North showdown

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in a pivotal matchup

CINCINNATI -- While the calendar may have just flipped to October, the Bengals are treating today's game against the Ravens as a must-win and for good reason. 

After an 0-3 start, the Bengals can actually jump ahead of Baltimore in the AFC North standings if they can upset the visiting Ravens this afternoon. A loss, however, would put the Bengals in an extremely precarious position at 1-4. 

Joe Burrow is aware of this; Cincinnati's quarterback said during the week that he'll have to play "damn near perfect" against a Ravens defense that held Josh Allen and the Bills to just 10 points last Sunday. Burrow has help, though, as he is armed with a talented receiving corps and a revitalized running game, led by second-year running back Chase Brown. 

Speaking of running backs, the Ravens have arguably the NFL's best one in Derrick Henry, who entered Week 5 as the league's leader in rushing yards (480) and touchdown runs (5). Henry and dual threat quarterback Lamar Jackson are looking to exploit a Bengals defensive front that has been ravaged by injuries. 

Which team will win this big AFC North showdown? Find out by following along in our live blog below. We'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: BAL -3, O/U 49.5

Henry reaches 10,000 career rushing yards as Ravens re-gain lead 

Henry became the 32nd player to reach 10,000 on a five-yard run early in the second quarter. The run helped set up Jackson's go-ahead TD pass to Rashod Bateman on a perfectly-executed play-action rollout. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 6:01 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 2:01 pm EDT
 
Ravens punt again 

After getting pass-happy on their second drive, the Ravens start their third drive with two Henry carries that netted five yards. Jackson was hurried and threw an incompletion on third down. 

Bengals pass rush has been vastly better today than it was during the season's first four games. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 5:48 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 1:48 pm EDT
 
Bengals tie things up  

Cincinnati began the second quarter inside the Ravens' red zone. As they did a week ago in Carolina, Zack Moss and Chase Brown were leaned heavily on during this drive. 

Cincinnati capped the drive off with Joe Burrow hitting Tee Higgins for Higgins' first TD catch of the season. The Bengals' offense has found its stride since Higgins returned to the lineup. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 5:40 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 1:40 pm EDT
 
Bengals, Ravens exchange punts 

Cincinnati went nowhere on its first drive as Zack Moss was stuffed third-and-1. Jackson and Flowers connected again for a 26-yard gain on Baltimore's next drive, but the drive stalled after Sam Hubbard sacked Jackson after the Ravens had crossed midfield. 

Bengals pass rush hasn't been effective this year, so Hubbard's sack is a encouraging sign for the home team. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 5:28 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 1:28 pm EDT
 
Henry's 100th TD gives Ravens early 7-0 lead 

Derrick Henry capped off the Ravens' 12-play, 70-yard drive with his 100th career TD run. The drive's big play was Lamar Jackson's 23-yard completion to Zay Flowers, who faked out Cam Taylor-Britt as he broke to the outside before making the uncontested catch. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 5:17 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 1:17 pm EDT
 
Bengals rallying behind defense 

Cincinnati opts to feature the defense during pregame intros. Rookie DT Kris Jenkins Jr. to make first career start with Sheldon Rankins still out. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 5:00 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 1:00 pm EDT
 
Henry on doorstep of history 

Derrick Henry is 1 TD away from 100 for his career and 18 rushing yards away from 10,000. Henry is also on pace to become the first player with multiple 2,000-yard seasons and would be the first player to do after turning 30. 

Today, he's facing a Bengals defense that is 25th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 4:50 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 12:50 pm EDT
 
Higgins factor 

His numbers haven't jumped off a page, but Tee Higgins has made a significant impact on the Bengals' offense since he returned to the starting lineup in Week 3. His presence has ignited the offense and specifically has made life much easier for Ja'Marr Chase. It'll be interesting to see if Burrow looks his way more today, especially on the shorter routes that he is seemingly always open on. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 4:30 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 12:30 pm EDT
 
Bengals Burrow in must-win mode 

Bengals QB Joe Burrow elevated his intensity following Cincinnati's 0-3 start. He knows the margin for error is extremely small, but with a win today, the Bengals would move ahead of Baltimore in the AFC North standings with very winnable games upcoming at NYG and CLE before hosting Philly. 

Burrow has had some of his best and worst career moments against Baltimore. He threw for a career-high 525 yards against them in 2021 and his second-most recent playoff win also came against his division rival. But Burrow also sustained his season-ending wrist injury last year in Baltimore. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 4:20 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 12:20 pm EDT
 
New look Bengals 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 4:11 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 12:11 pm EDT
 
Ravens inactives 

Baltimore is relatively healthy, but they will be without starting G Andrew Vorhees for a second straight game. The Ravens received a solid efforts last week from veteran backup Patrick Mekari, and rookie second-round pick Roger Rosengarten has shown promise at RT. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 4:01 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 12:01 pm EDT
 
Bengals inactives 

Cincinnati won't have Sheldon Rankings, but fellow D-linemen B.J. Hill and Myles Murphy back, which is a big boost for the Bengals' defense. Cincinnati's defense has struggled this year, especially against the run. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 6, 2024, 3:57 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 11:57 am EDT