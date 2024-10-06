Ravens vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch AFC North showdown

CINCINNATI -- While the calendar may have just flipped to October, the Bengals are treating today's game against the Ravens as a must-win and for good reason.

After an 0-3 start, the Bengals can actually jump ahead of Baltimore in the AFC North standings if they can upset the visiting Ravens this afternoon. A loss, however, would put the Bengals in an extremely precarious position at 1-4.

Joe Burrow is aware of this; Cincinnati's quarterback said during the week that he'll have to play "damn near perfect" against a Ravens defense that held Josh Allen and the Bills to just 10 points last Sunday. Burrow has help, though, as he is armed with a talented receiving corps and a revitalized running game, led by second-year running back Chase Brown.

Speaking of running backs, the Ravens have arguably the NFL's best one in Derrick Henry, who entered Week 5 as the league's leader in rushing yards (480) and touchdown runs (5). Henry and dual threat quarterback Lamar Jackson are looking to exploit a Bengals defensive front that has been ravaged by injuries.

Which team will win this big AFC North showdown? Find out by following along in our live blog below. We'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

