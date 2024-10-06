Ravens vs. Bengals score, takeaways: Derrick Henry, Baltimore sink Cincy in OT, survive Joe Burrow's 5 TDs

Ravens win in OT
CINCINNATI -- After saying he needed to play "damn near perfect" against the Ravens, Joe Burrow nearly did just that Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Yet his one mistake loomed large in Cincinnati's 41-38 overtime loss that dropped the home team to 1-4. The Ravens, meanwhile, improved to 3-2.
Cincinnati's quarterback threw for 392 yards a career-high five touchdowns. But his one mistake -- an interception to Marlon Humphrey late in the fourth quarter -- set up Justin Ticker's game-tying field goal with 1:35 left in regulation. The Ravens then won the game after Derrick Henry's 51-yard run set up Tucker's game-winning, 24-yard field goal.
At the start of overtime, Burrow's defense appeared to bail him out when linebacker Germaine Pratt pounced on Lamar Jackson's fumble after Baltimore had driven into Bengals' territory. But a bad snap on Cincinnati's ensuing drive led to Evan McPherson missing on his 53-yard, game-winning attempt. Henry's big run moments later set up Tucker's game-winning kick.
The 66,341 fans in attendance were treated to a brilliant showdown between Burrow and Jackson. While Burrow was magnificent, Jackson was nearly just as good sans his fumble in overtime. The reigning league MVP threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the Ravens with 56 yards on 12 carries.
Baltimore scored first and had the lead for most of the first half. But two Burrow touchdown passes and Sam Hubbard's tackle of Henry for a safety gave the home team the lead at intermission. Henry made history earlier in the half by scoring his 100th career touchdown and eclipsing 10,000 career rushing yards.
Let's take a look at what went down in Cincinnati on Sunday:
Who said AFC North divisional matchups were low-scoring affairs featuring few trips to the end zone? In fact, this was the most points scored in series history. The Ravens and Bengals had the most combined points (79), total yards (962) and passing touchdowns (9) in a game this season. This contest was wildly entertaining, and really could have gone either way. But, the best players show up in the big moments, and that's what Henry did.
After Evan McPherson missed what could have been a 53-yard game-winning field goal, the Ravens took over in the extra period. Henry took his first carry in overtime 51 yards to the Bengals' 6-yard line, setting up the Tucker game-winning 24-yard field goal.
Henry had a bad day on the ground up to this point. But clutch plays like this is why Baltimore signed the future Hall of Famer.
I'm not sure what more you could have asked from the Bengals on Sunday. Burrow had just nine incompletions and a career-high five passing touchdowns, while Chase exploded for 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns to go along with Tee Higgins' 83 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Cincy even went 8 of 14 on third downs.
When you get to overtime, it's all about execution. McPherson had made 14 straight field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime prior to missing this 53-yard field goal. It was a back-breaker that gave the Ravens momentum, and was the missed opportunity that ultimately decided this one.
There were probably six "plays of the game." This section was rewritten several different times, but Jackson showed why he's a two-time NFL MVP on this play.
As Kevin Harlan accurately articulated:
"HOW IN THE WORLD DID HE KEEP IT TOGETHER AND THEN FIND THE OPEN RECEIVER?"
The Ravens return to Baltimore next Sunday to play host to Jayden Daniels and the 4-1 Washington Commanders. As for the Bengals, they will take a trip to New York to play the Giants on "Sunday Night Football" next week.
Germaine Pratt recovered Jackson's botch snap and the Bengals now are in position to attempt a game-winning field goal. Need maybe 5-7 yards to get in McPherson's range.
A sack forced the Bengals to punt on their final drive of regulation. The Ravens won the toss and will start the extra session with the ball.
As a refresher, a TD by either team will end the game. Cincinnati will get a chance with the ball if the Ravens don't score a TD here. Any score would win the game for either team at that point.
Justin Tucker hasn't had the best season so far, but he just drilled a 56-yard, game-tying field goal with 1:35 left. Bengals will now try to get Evan McPherson in position to do the same.
It appeared that the Bengals were on their way to another score when Marlon Humphrey picked off Burrow deep in Ravens territory. The Ravens now have the ball and a chance to either tie or win the game with 2:30 left.
The quarterbacks are putting on a show today. On Baltimore's next drive, Jackson bobbled the snap, stiff-armed Sam Hubbard, then hit TE Isaiah Likely in the end zone for a score. Bengals still ahead 38-35 with just over four minutes left.
Well, that didn't last long. One the Bengals' first play on their next drive, Burrow hit Chase on a slant and Chase took it 70 yards to the house. It's 38-28 Bengals with 8:54 left.
Burrow has thrown a career-high five touchdowns and has 353 yards on 27 of 34 passing. Chase and Higgins both have two touchdown catches, Chase with 9 grabs for 174 yards.
Lamar Jackson quickly took the Ravens 92 yards down the field as the Ravens pulled to within three with 9:05 left. Jackson did a lot of it on his own that included runs of 18 and 13 yards. He also re-found his connection with Mark Andrews on completions of 27 and 13 yards.
The drive fittingly ended with Jackson hitting Charlie Kolar for his third TD pass of the game.
Burrow hit RB Chase Brown on a swing pass on the near side as Bengals' extend lead to 31-21. A 12-play, 70 yard drive that included three third-down conversions.
Bengals on in Ravens territory as the third quarter ends. Bengals have been exceptional on third down in the second half after being 1 of 5 in the first half. Cincinnati is 8 of 12 today which means they're 7 of 7 on third down this half.
Baltimore sprinted four plays in 74 yards on a drive that was capped off by Jackson's short TD pass to Isaiah Likely. The drive's big play was Jackson's 55-yard completion to Charlie Kolar.
Despite Mims' injury, the Bengals added to their lead when Burrow hit Higgins for their second TD connection of the day. The score was set up by Burrow's 39-yard, third-down completion to Andrei Iosivas.
As you can see, the Bengals much better on third down so far this half after being 1 of 5 in that department in the first half.
Bengals rookie OT Amarius Mims was carted off Bengals are moving on offense to start the second half. Mims is starting in place of veteran Trent Brown, who is also injured. Cody Ford is replacing Mims at RT. Ford has 34 career starts under his belt.
Score: Bengals 17-14
First downs: 10-10
Yards: Bengals 181-168
Third down: Ravens 5-9, Bengals 1-5
Red zone: Ravens 2-2, Bengals 1-1
TOP: Ravens 16:57
Jackson: 9 of 17, 113 yards, TD, 1 sack
Burrow: 13 of 18, 157 yards, 2 TD, 2 sacks
Henry: 27 yards on 10 carries
Brown: 33 yards on 5 carries
Rushing: Ravens 58 on 19 carries; 38 yards on 8 carries
Flowers: 3 catches, 54 yards
Bateman: 2 catches, 34 yards, TD
Chase: 4 catches, 76 yards, TD
Higgins: 4 catches, 33 yards, TD
After great downed punt by Cincinnati's special teams led to a safety by Sam Hubbard after he tackled Derrick Henry in the end zone. Hubbard has been a beast today with this TFL and his sack earlier in the half.
Bengals now have the ball back and a chance to score again with 5:47 left in the first half.
Henry became the 32nd player to reach 10,000 on a five-yard run early in the second quarter. The run helped set up Jackson's go-ahead TD pass to Rashod Bateman on a perfectly-executed play-action rollout.
After getting pass-happy on their second drive, the Ravens start their third drive with two Henry carries that netted five yards. Jackson was hurried and threw an incompletion on third down.
Bengals pass rush has been vastly better today than it was during the season's first four games.
Cincinnati began the second quarter inside the Ravens' red zone. As they did a week ago in Carolina, Zack Moss and Chase Brown were leaned heavily on during this drive.
Cincinnati capped the drive off with Joe Burrow hitting Tee Higgins for Higgins' first TD catch of the season. The Bengals' offense has found its stride since Higgins returned to the lineup.
Cincinnati went nowhere on its first drive as Zack Moss was stuffed third-and-1. Jackson and Flowers connected again for a 26-yard gain on Baltimore's next drive, but the drive stalled after Sam Hubbard sacked Jackson after the Ravens had crossed midfield.
Bengals pass rush hasn't been effective this year, so Hubbard's sack is a encouraging sign for the home team.
Derrick Henry capped off the Ravens' 12-play, 70-yard drive with his 100th career TD run. The drive's big play was Lamar Jackson's 23-yard completion to Zay Flowers, who faked out Cam Taylor-Britt as he broke to the outside before making the uncontested catch.
Cincinnati opts to feature the defense during pregame intros. Rookie DT Kris Jenkins Jr. to make first career start with Sheldon Rankins still out.
Derrick Henry is 1 TD away from 100 for his career and 18 rushing yards away from 10,000. Henry is also on pace to become the first player with multiple 2,000-yard seasons and would be the first player to do after turning 30.
Today, he's facing a Bengals defense that is 25th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed.
His numbers haven't jumped off a page, but Tee Higgins has made a significant impact on the Bengals' offense since he returned to the starting lineup in Week 3. His presence has ignited the offense and specifically has made life much easier for Ja'Marr Chase. It'll be interesting to see if Burrow looks his way more today, especially on the shorter routes that he is seemingly always open on.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow elevated his intensity following Cincinnati's 0-3 start. He knows the margin for error is extremely small, but with a win today, the Bengals would move ahead of Baltimore in the AFC North standings with very winnable games upcoming at NYG and CLE before hosting Philly.
Burrow has had some of his best and worst career moments against Baltimore. He threw for a career-high 525 yards against them in 2021 and his second-most recent playoff win also came against his division rival. But Burrow also sustained his season-ending wrist injury last year in Baltimore.
Baltimore is relatively healthy, but they will be without starting G Andrew Vorhees for a second straight game. The Ravens received a solid efforts last week from veteran backup Patrick Mekari, and rookie second-round pick Roger Rosengarten has shown promise at RT.
Cincinnati won't have Sheldon Rankings, but fellow D-linemen B.J. Hill and Myles Murphy back, which is a big boost for the Bengals' defense. Cincinnati's defense has struggled this year, especially against the run.