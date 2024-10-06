Ravens vs. Bengals score, takeaways: Derrick Henry, Baltimore sink Cincy in OT, survive Joe Burrow's 5 TDs

CINCINNATI -- After saying he needed to play "damn near perfect" against the Ravens, Joe Burrow nearly did just that Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Yet his one mistake loomed large in Cincinnati's 41-38 overtime loss that dropped the home team to 1-4. The Ravens, meanwhile, improved to 3-2.

Cincinnati's quarterback threw for 392 yards a career-high five touchdowns. But his one mistake -- an interception to Marlon Humphrey late in the fourth quarter -- set up Justin Ticker's game-tying field goal with 1:35 left in regulation. The Ravens then won the game after Derrick Henry's 51-yard run set up Tucker's game-winning, 24-yard field goal.

At the start of overtime, Burrow's defense appeared to bail him out when linebacker Germaine Pratt pounced on Lamar Jackson's fumble after Baltimore had driven into Bengals' territory. But a bad snap on Cincinnati's ensuing drive led to Evan McPherson missing on his 53-yard, game-winning attempt. Henry's big run moments later set up Tucker's game-winning kick.

The 66,341 fans in attendance were treated to a brilliant showdown between Burrow and Jackson. While Burrow was magnificent, Jackson was nearly just as good sans his fumble in overtime. The reigning league MVP threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the Ravens with 56 yards on 12 carries.

Baltimore scored first and had the lead for most of the first half. But two Burrow touchdown passes and Sam Hubbard's tackle of Henry for a safety gave the home team the lead at intermission. Henry made history earlier in the half by scoring his 100th career touchdown and eclipsing 10,000 career rushing yards.

Let's take a look at what went down in Cincinnati on Sunday:

Absurd statlines

Joe Burrow 30/39 392 yards 5 TDs 1 INT

Lamar Jackson 26/42 348 yards 4 TDs

Zay Flowers 7 receptions 111 yards

Ja'Marr Chase 10 receptions 193 yards 2 TDs

Tee Higgins 9 receptions 83 yards 2 TDs

Why the Ravens won

Who said AFC North divisional matchups were low-scoring affairs featuring few trips to the end zone? In fact, this was the most points scored in series history. The Ravens and Bengals had the most combined points (79), total yards (962) and passing touchdowns (9) in a game this season. This contest was wildly entertaining, and really could have gone either way. But, the best players show up in the big moments, and that's what Henry did.

After Evan McPherson missed what could have been a 53-yard game-winning field goal, the Ravens took over in the extra period. Henry took his first carry in overtime 51 yards to the Bengals' 6-yard line, setting up the Tucker game-winning 24-yard field goal.

Henry had a bad day on the ground up to this point. But clutch plays like this is why Baltimore signed the future Hall of Famer.

Why the Bengals lost/Turning point

I'm not sure what more you could have asked from the Bengals on Sunday. Burrow had just nine incompletions and a career-high five passing touchdowns, while Chase exploded for 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns to go along with Tee Higgins' 83 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Cincy even went 8 of 14 on third downs.

When you get to overtime, it's all about execution. McPherson had made 14 straight field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime prior to missing this 53-yard field goal. It was a back-breaker that gave the Ravens momentum, and was the missed opportunity that ultimately decided this one.

Play of the game

There were probably six "plays of the game." This section was rewritten several different times, but Jackson showed why he's a two-time NFL MVP on this play.

As Kevin Harlan accurately articulated:

"HOW IN THE WORLD DID HE KEEP IT TOGETHER AND THEN FIND THE OPEN RECEIVER?"

What's next

The Ravens return to Baltimore next Sunday to play host to Jayden Daniels and the 4-1 Washington Commanders. As for the Bengals, they will take a trip to New York to play the Giants on "Sunday Night Football" next week.