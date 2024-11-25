Ravens vs. Chargers score, takeaways: John Harbaugh remains unbeaten vs. Jim as Derrick Henry powers Baltimore

Jackson had three total TDs in the win

Lamar Jackson continued to make his case for the league MVP award, leading the Baltimore Ravens to a convincing 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Jackson was nearly flawless in the win, going 16 of 22 for 177 yards with two touchdowns (126.5 rating) while also rushing for a touchdown.

The Ravens imposed their will against one of the league's top defenses, scoring on five straight possessions between the second through fourth quarters as the Chargers gave up a season-high 30 points in the loss. Baltimore scored touchdowns on four of those five possessions, rushing for 176 yards and averaging 7.0 yards per carry in the stretch. 

Jackson went 15 of 18 for 175 yards with two scores in that stretch, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman in the final minute of the the first half and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the fourth quarter that gave the Ravens the lead for good at 23-16. Justice Hill broke the game open with a 51-yard touchdown run to make it 30-16 with 7:24 left in the game.

The Chargers were held to one touchdown on their first eight possessions, a Justin Herbert run on their first drive, and built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before the Ravens outscored them 30-13 the rest of the way (Chargers scored a touchdown in the final minute). Herbert finished 21 of 36 for 218 yards while J.K. Dobbins left in the second quarter with a knee injury. 

Baltimore rushed for 196 yards in the final three quarters, while Derrick Henry finished with 24 carries for 140 yards (5.8 yards per carry). The Ravens averaged 5.7 yards per carry and finished with a total of 212 rushing yards. 

Here are the major takeaways from the game. A full recap of the Ravens' big win can be found in our live blog below! 

Why the Ravens won 

The Ravens did what they do best in this one: run the football to bully one of the league's top scoring defenses. Baltimore rushed for 212 yards against a Chargers defense that had given up 110.5 rushing yards per game heading into the contest (11th in NFL). Derrick Henry accounted for 140 of those.

Baltimore had 194 rushing yards in the final three quarters, 127 of which came from Henry (21 carries, 6.0 yards per carry). Justice Hill also had a 51-yard touchdown run to cap off how strong the Ravens were on the ground, as Baltimore had the ball for 26:45 in the final three quarters. The Ravens controlled the line of scrimmage after the first quarter. 

Why the Chargers lost

The Chargers defense was one of the best in the NFL through the first 10 weeks. Playing two high-powered offenses in the Bengals and Ravens brought this unit back down to earth, however, as Cincinnati put up a season-high 27 points against Los Angeles -- only for Baltimore to top it with 30 this week. 

Monday was the first game in which a Jim Harbaugh-coached team gave up 200-plus rushing yards in an NFL game, showcasing how much the Chargers were bullied by the Ravens offensive line. The Ravens also outgained the Chargers, 369-162, in the final three quarters, as the Chargers failed to get into the red zone on seven straight possessions -- kicking three three field goals in the stretch. 

The defense couldn't get off the field and the offense wasn't efficient. Not a good combination for winning games. 

Turning point

With the Ravens trailing, 10-7, at the two-minute warning in the second quarter, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh decided to make the gutsiest call of the season by going for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 16-yard line. The Ravens have Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, so why not take the gamble? 

Instead, the Ravens called a direct snap to tight end Mark Andrews, who gained two yards for the first down to extend the drive. Five plays later, Lamar Jackson found Rashod Bateman for a 40-yard touchdown to give the Ravens the lead heading into halftime. 

Without the gutsy call by Harbaugh to go for it on his own 16, the Ravens don't change the momentum of the game. A failed conversion could have turned the whole game around in favor of the Chargers. This was also the deepest in a team's own territory a team has converted on fourth down this year.

Play of the game

Lamar Jackson's 40-yard touchdown throw to Rashod Bateman was arguably his best throw of the night -- and the best catch of the game. Jackson threw a bomb to the back left corner of the end zone with 24 seconds remaining in the first half, placing the ball where only Bateman could catch it. 

Bateman was facing blanket coverage by Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton, and was even held by Fulton on the play. He still caught the pass for the 40-yard score to give the Ravens a 14-10 lead as the flag was thrown for defensive pass interference by Fulton. 

That play capped an eight-play, 93-yard drive for the Ravens that saw a fourth-and-1 converted from Baltimore's own 16. This was the momentum-swinging drive of the night. 

Up next

The Ravens (8-4) host the Eagles on Sunday while the Chargers (7-4) travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons. 

Ravens win, 30-23

Chargers score a late TD but are unable to recover the onside kick. John Harbaugh moves to 3-0 ahead his brother Jim. 

The duo of Jackson and Henry were too much for the Chargers' top-ranked defense. Henry rolled to 140 yards on 24 carries. Jackson went 16 of 22 for 177 yards with two touchdown passes and 1 TD on the ground. Baltimore remains within striking distance of Pittsburgh in the AFC North division standings. The Chargers remain a half game ahead of Denver for second place in the AFC West. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 4:19 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 11:19 pm EST
 
Chargers not going away

Herbert completes an 18-yard pass to McConkey as the Chargers have crossed midfield at the 2-minute warning. Ravens playing back to make the Chargers earn every yard they get. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 4:07 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 11:07 pm EST
 
Ravens have to punt after Van Noy sack 

As noted earlier, the Chargers' offense has completely gotten one-dimensional, partly because of the score and b/c of Dobbins' absence. Because of that, the Ravens' pass rushers has been able to just tee off on Herbert, who was sacked by Kyle Van Noy for an eight-yard loss on the Chargers' last drive. 

Ravens take possession with 6:31 lead with a 14-point lead. One would think that the Ravens will lean on Henry here. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 3:50 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 10:50 pm EST
 
Hill goes to the house, Ravens take 30-16 lead

Justice Hill hasn't gotten a lot of work, but he made the most of his opportunity here with a 51-yard burst to the outside to give Baltimore a 30-16 lead midway through the fourth quarter. 

This is the best the Ravens have looked in a while. Baltimore's defense is winning possession downs, and the running game has taken over after a slow start. And they're not beating themselves, which has been an issue all year. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 3:42 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 10:42 pm EST
 
Chargers punt after dropped pass

Quentin Johnston drops a third down pass that would have been a big gain had he had hung onto it. Along with bad execution, the Chargers' running game has been obsolete without Dobbins, who has been ruled out. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 3:33 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 10:33 pm EST
 
Jackson hits Andrews as Ravens increase lead to 23-16

Jackson hits Mark Andrews in the end zone after Henry picked up the fourth down with a two-yard run to begin the fourth. Jackson is unable to complete his 2-point try, though, so it remains a one-score game. 

We haven't seen J.K. Dobbins this half, so it looks like Gus Edwards will handle the workload for the Chargers from here on out. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 3:24 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 10:24 pm EST
 
Ravens face another fourth down decision as fourth quarter begins 

Baltimore leads 17-16 through three quarters and are facing a fourth-and-1 on the Chargers' 25. On their last fourth down, Derrick Henry ripped off this 27-yard run. Henry is up to 99 yards on 15 carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 3:18 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 10:18 pm EST
 
Chargers trim deficit to one point 

Like the Ravens, the Chargers get a FG on their opening drive of the half. The drive's key play was Herbert's 19-yard strike to Ladd McConkey on a third-and-8 play as the Ravens brought the house. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 3:09 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 10:09 pm EST
 
Ravens add to their lead with FG 

A 25-yard throw from Jackson to Flowers on a third-and-10 play set up Justin Tucker's go ahead field goal on the opening drive of the half. It was a tough drive for Henry, though, as he gained just 6 yards on 3 carries. The Chargers are daring Jackson to beat them. So far, so good, although it hasn't been easy. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 2:59 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 9:59 pm EST
 
Halftime stats 

Score: 14-13 Ravens
First downs: Chargers 11-10
Third down: Ravens 2-5, Chargers 3-7
Total yards: Chargers 202-176
TOP: Chargers 18:40

Jackson: 5-9, 89 yards, 1 TD, 0 sacks
Henry: 66 yards on 9 carries
Jackson: 14 yards on 3 carries
Ravens: 87 yards, TD on 14 carries 

Herbert: 13-18, 129 yards, 1 sack
Chargers: 76 yards and a TD on 15 carries
McConkey: 41 yards on 3 receptions 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 2:40 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 9:40 pm EST
 
Jackson/Bateman connect for unreal TD 

Jackson started slow but ends the first half with a brilliant 40-yard TD pass to Rashod Bateman. Bateman wasn't really open but Jackson put it to a spot where Bateman could haul it in. 

The score was set up by Jackson's 22-yard completion to Zay Flowers and Andrews' pickup on a fourth and short play. 

Ravens lead 14-10 just before halftime. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 2:29 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 9:29 pm EST
 
Ravens go for it after Henry is stuffed on third down 

Usually, Derrick Henry picking up a first down on third-and-1 is a layup. But it wasn't just now as former Steelers first-round pick Bud Dupree slammed Henry for no gain. The Ravens do get the first down on fourth-and-1 after Mark Andrews took a direct snap. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 2:22 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 9:22 pm EST
 
Chargers punt for first time 

This time, it was a penalty that hurt the Chargers. LA had reached midfield, but were forced to punt after a holding call stalled its third drive of the night. 

Baltimore takes over at its own 7 with 3:54 left in the half. Jackson is 2 of 6 for 18 yards so far. This would be a good time for him to find his rhythm. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 2:18 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 9:18 pm EST
 
Penalty wipes out Ravens TD/Jackson scores anyway 

Derrick Henry scored, but an illegal formation penalty wipes out the TD. Jackson bails out Baltimore by scoring on a 10-yard run on the very next play. 

The Ravens got their running game going on that drive, led by Henry, who is now up to 57 yards on just 6 carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 2:08 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 9:08 pm EST
 
Chargers extend lead to 10-0 

Two misfires by Herbert forces LA to settle for a 42-yard FG by Cameron Dicker. Herbert went deep to Quentin Johnson on second down but Baltimore had it well covered. 

Baltimore did pick up a fourth down earlier in the drive when Gus Edwards (a former Raven) got the necessary yardage on fourth-and-1. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:59 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:59 pm EST
 
Chargers lead 7-0 after one

LA ahead and is driving with the second quarter set to begin. J.K. Dobbins just gashed Baltimore's defense for 17 yards, easily the longest run of the night for either team so far. 

The Chargers out-gained the Ravens 123-20 in the first quarter, had the ball for 10:48 and picked up 7 first downs to Baltimore's 1. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:52 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:52 pm EST
 
Jackson inaccurate as Ravens punt again 

Jackson misfired on both of his throws after Henry picked up five yards on first down. The Chargers' defensive backs made contact with Baltimore's receivers at or slightly before the ball got there, but the officials let it go as the balls weren't deemed catchable. 

Given how the first two drives have transpired, the Ravens need to commit to running the ball. Will Keaton Mitchell finally get some touches tonight? Someone besides Jackson and Henry needs to. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:46 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:46 pm EST
 
Chargers punt on second drive

LA picked up one first down, but had to punt after Jalen Reagor dropped Herbert's third-down pass. A big stop for Baltimore's defense after giving up a TD on its first drive. 

We do, however, have another penalty on LA's punt. A personal foul on CB Nate Wiggins for continuing to block while out of bounds. That's a 15-loss that will move the ball to the Ravens' 17-yard-line. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:41 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:41 pm EST
 
Penalties continue to doom Ravens

The NFL's most penalized team, the Ravens lived up to that reputation on their first drive. A tripping penalty wiped out a 17-yard completion, forcing the Ravens into a first-and-25 situation that they weren't able to overcome. 

A positive for Baltimore was that Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson each had solid runs on that drive. But Baltimore has to stop beating itself. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:32 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:32 pm EST
 
Chargers score TD on opening drive

Chargers go 70 yards on 9 plays, capped off by Justin Herbert's TD run. The Chargers ran the ball on 7 of the drive's nine plays. Herbert was 2 of 2 on the drive that included an 18-yard completion to Will Dissley and 17 yards to rookie Ladd McConkey. Herbert had plenty of time to throw on both plays. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:24 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:24 pm EST
 
Chargers get the ball first

Justin Herbert will get the ball and will test Baltimore's 32nd ranked pass defense. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:16 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:16 pm EST
 
Jim on his brother John Harbaugh 

"I'd lay down my life for my brother, but I wouldn't let him win a football game." 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:10 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:10 pm EST
 
Playoff positioning at stake 

Los Angeles is currently holding onto the 5th seed in the AFC playoff standings. They would face the Texans in Houston in the AFC wild card round if the playoffs started today. 

Baltimore is currently the 6th seed and would face the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the wild card round. Baltimore lost, 18-16, in Pittsburgh last Sunday and will host the Steelers next month. 

For a Ravens, a win would get them to a half-game back of the Steelers in the race for first place in the AFC North. A loss would drop them 1.5 games behind Pittsburgh, who are facing the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 12:58 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 7:58 pm EST
 
Harbaugh Bowl III

Brothers Jim and John Harbaugh embrace during pregame. Tonight is their first meeting against each other since Super Bowl XLVII, when John's Ravens edged Jim's 49ers in a Super Bowl that is largely remembered for the lengthy delay after the power went out. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 12:35 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 7:35 pm EST
 
Chargers inactives 

No real surprises for the Chargers. With Chark out, Derius Davis may get more opportunities tonight. A 2023 fourth-round pick, Davis has caught at least one pass in three of the Chargers' last four games. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 12:24 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 7:24 pm EST
 
Ravens inactives 

Baltimore will be without its best defensive player tonight in ILB Roquan Smith. He'll be replaced by Chris Board, a seven-year veteran who has appeared in 108 NFL regular season games. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 12:21 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 7:21 pm EST

