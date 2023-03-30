Robert Griffin III is one of the most polarizing players in Washington's recent NFL history. His short-lived career as the team's franchise quarterback is a story of what could have been. And Griffin himself has not shied away from laying blame on the organization that drafted him. Now, however, with Commanders owner Daniel Snyder on the verge of selling the franchise, Griffin is teasing a future ownership stake in the operation, forecasting a welcome return to Washington.

"I've been having some really great conversations with this (proposed ownership) group, led by Josh Harris," Griffin told "The Rich Eisen Show" this week, "and having an opportunity to come in on that ownership group, I'm like head-over-heels excited about that process. To be a player for that team, to not have my career go the way I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to in that city, would be a full-circle type of moment, to come back and try to help that team and that organization build the winner that the fans deserve."

Griffin added that he's one of countless people anticipating the team's change in ownership, especially after years of Snyder and the Commanders franchise falling under the investigation of the NFL for alleged workplace misconduct.

"At the end of the day, the fans ... they will throw a parade when Dan Snyder sells the team," Griffin said.

This isn't the first time Griffin has toyed with the possibility of a Commanders reunion, even though he's been openly critical of the franchise. Early in the 2021 NFL season, the former QB told ESPN he'd "love to go back," suggesting the team should "make the call" to sign him as a replacement for then-starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had suffered an injury. Just months later, Griffin promised to expose Snyder and the Commanders organization in an "explosive tell-all" book called "Surviving Washington," which has since been scrapped.

The former Baylor standout spent the first four seasons of his injury-riddled NFL career in Washington, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. He was last seen as a backup for the Ravens in 2020, and has since taken up a career in broadcasting with ESPN.