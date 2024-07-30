Taysom Hill has played his entire career with the New Orleans Saints and while he has stayed in one location geographically, he has not stayed in one spot on the field. Hill has always played multiple positions and his 2024 season will be no different.

Saints coach Dennis Allen discussed the role Hill will play this year, saying the eighth-year player will continue to take snaps under center and have an expanded role in other areas.

"He's gonna do a lot of stuff. He's gonna run routes from in line, out wide, out of the backfield, he's going to block, he's going to run the ball out of the backfield, I think he's going to do a lot of stuff. He's going to line up at the quarterback position at some point in time. I think he's an awesome weapon to have," Allen said, via NBC Sports.

Hill said the team hasn't worked out the exact game plan for him and it will be something that takes shape as the offseason progresses.

"I feel like I have a good idea but I still think that they're figuring out what that is going to look like," Hill said.

While his workload is not explicitly defined, he is anticipating some changes to what he's done in the past. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, in his first year with the team, plans to line Hill up at fullback for some snaps this year.

"I feel like the use of the fullback in this system, that role has been expanded," Hill said. "I have done more of that."

In his career, the 34-year-old has 398 rushing attempts for 2,159 yards and 27 touchdowns, along with 76 receptions for 756 yards and 11 touchdowns in the air. As a quarterback, he has a 7–2 record, with one game-winning drive, 2,348 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In 2023, he had 11 pass attempts, with six completions for 83 yards and one touchdown, along with 81 rushing attempts for 401 yards on the ground. He had career highs in receptions with 33 and receiving yards with 291, along with two touchdowns.