Training camp has yet to begin, but already the New Orleans Saints have lost one of their offensive starters, with tight end Juwan Johnson out indefinitely due to a foot injury, as NewOrleans.Football first reported. The fourth-year veteran is scheduled to undergo surgery next week, per ESPN, and hopes to return before the start of the 2024 season.

Johnson, who last year inked a two-year contract extension with the Saints, had 37 catches for 368 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. What does his sudden and likely prolonged absence mean for New Orleans?

First thing's first: Longtime utility man Taysom Hill, who is listed at his original position of quarterback despite briefly converting to tight end in 2022, could see a major uptick in snaps. Hill opened the offseason practicing at tight end, along with several other positions, under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and logged a career-high 33 catches for 291 yards last season.

Another fallback plan: Former Saints great Jimmy Graham, who returned to the team for a second stint in 2023. Going on 37, Graham is a shell of his former All-Pro self, logging just six catches in a limited role last year. But he's familiar with the organization and has said he's open to returning for a 14th NFL season.

Internally, former Las Vegas Raiders reserve Foster Moreau is also in tow, one year after signing a three-year deal and making headlines with an offseason cancer battle. Moreau had 21 catches for the Saints in his New Orleans debut, and had a career-high 33 catches for 420 yards the year prior.